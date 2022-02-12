Lavrov-Blinken Talks; Kyiv Embassy Plan Soon: Ukraine Update

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. said intelligence indicates Russia may attack Ukraine before the Beijing Winter Olympics end on Feb. 20. Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will speak on Saturday, as will the countries’ top diplomats.

The U.S. assessment helped push crude oil prices to their highest since 2014 while U.S. stocks faltered.

Moscow has repeatedly denied it plans an invasion, as the U.S. and its NATO allies warn a buildup of almost 130,000 Russian troops near the Ukrainian border may be preparation to do so, including via Belarus from the north. Some countries are advising their citizens to leave Ukraine.

Key Developments

U.S. Will Elaborate on Kyiv Embassy Plan Soon, Blinken Says (8:45 a.m.)

The U.S. will say more about plans for its embassy in Kyiv in the coming hours, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

During a press briefing in Fiji, Blinken was asked if Washington intends to evacuate the facility. The U.S. has Ukraine on a “do not travel” alert for U.S. citizens.

The State Department on Jan. 23 authorized the voluntary departure of certain embassy employees and ordered the departure of eligible family members “due to the continued threat of Russian military action.”

Blinken to Speak With Russia’s Lavrov Saturday (8:23 a.m.)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he’ll underscore allies’ “unity and resolve” in a call Saturday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as the U.S. steps up its diplomacy after citing intelligence that Russia may attack Ukraine by Feb. 20.

The call will be in addition to the one planned by Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

“We continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation including new forces arriving around Ukraine’s borders,” Blinken said at a press conference in Fiji. “We don’t know if President Putin has made that decision” but he’s put in place capacity to do so, Blinken said.

Japan, South Korea, New Zealand Urge Their Citizens to Leave (3 a.m.)

Japan, South Korea and New Zealand are also asking their nationals in Ukraine to leave the country. Japan’s foreign ministry elevated its travel warning to the highest level. South Korea will ban travel to Ukraine effective from Sunday. New Zealand said its citizens should leave immediately as the security situation there could change “at short notice.”

Biden, Putin to Speak on Saturday (10:10 p.m.)

The U.S. and Russian leaders will speak on Saturday, according to officials from both countries. Biden may do the call from the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, where he departed the White House for on Friday afternoon.

The call will take place Saturday morning, according to a U.S. official. It will be the first direct conversation between the two leaders since Dec. 30.

EU Isn’t Joining Nations Urging Evacuation From Ukraine (9:34 p.m.)

The European Union is “not evacuating” Ukraine, said spokesman Peter Stano. “For the time being, the non-essential staff has been given the opportunity to telework from outside the country,” he added.

Some EU member states, such as the Netherlands, have advised their citizens to leave but also said they’re not evacuating diplomats. Greece has advised its citizens in Ukraine to contact the Greek Embassy, but it isn’t advising at the moment to leave the country, according to an EU diplomat.

The U.K. Foreign Office said that it “now advises against all travel to Ukraine. British nationals in Ukraine should leave now while commercial means are still available.” Israel is evacuating the families of its diplomats from Kyiv, Israeli reporter Barak Ravid said in a tweet.

U.S. Sending 3,000 More Troops to Poland as Tensions Rise (9:05 p.m.)

The Pentagon is sending 3,000 more troops from the U.S. to Poland, according to a U.S. defense official, as part of the effort to bolster the American and NATO presence in Europe as tensions with Russia build over Ukraine. U.S. officials have said the troops are there for defensive purposes only and wouldn’t go into Ukraine.

The Defense Department also said that General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart, General Valery Gerasimov.

Markets Shaken by Ukraine Tensions; Oil Surges(9:11 p.m.)

Brent oil soared to $95 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as the tensions with Russia over its military buildup near Ukraine intensified concern about global supplies. Any Russian move against Ukraine could not only disrupt crude supplies but also could spark retaliatory sanctions by the U.S.

The S&P 500 slid 2% and the Nasdaq 100 dropped more than 2%. U.S. bond yields plunged, with rates on the 10-year note falling as much as 10 basis points to 1.93% as traders sought safe havens.

U.S. Warns of Potential Russia Attack on Ukraine Within Days (8:20 p.m.)

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. believes Russian President Vladimir Putin could order an attack on Ukraine before the Beijing Olympics end on Feb. 20, while adding that the U.S. doesn’t know Putin’s final intentions.

“We continue to see signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border,” Sullivan told reporters at the White House. “It could begin during the Olympics despite a lot of speculation that it will only happen after the Olympics.”

The actions by Russia could include causing a provocation in the Donbas region, where Ukraine’s military has been fighting for years against separatists backed by Moscow, or attacking the country’s capital, Kyiv, officials familiar with the matter said.

