Lavrov to Meet Blinken Next Week, U.S. Says: Ukraine Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

(Bloomberg) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for talks in Europe next week, amid a flurry of diplomatic activity related to Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine. On Thursday, President Joe Biden warned that the probability of an invasion of Ukraine is still “very high.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russia told the U.S. in its official response to security proposals from Washington that it has no plans to attack, and officials in Moscow have repeatedly dismissed U.S. warnings as “hysteria” and propaganda.

Biden will speak with transatlantic leaders on Friday about the Russian troop buildup. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will also speak with his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin by phone.

Key Developments

  • U.S. Ramps Up Ukraine Warnings as Russia Denies Invasion Plans

  • Ukraine Crisis Gave the EU Some Mojo. What Now?: Lionel Laurent

  • Russia Stocks Rise as Lavrov Agrees to Meet U.S.’s Blinken

  • Ukraine, Russia-Backed Separatists Allege Cease-Fire Violations

  • Where Military Forces Are Assembling Around Russia and Ukraine

All times CET:

Russian, U.S. Defense Chiefs to Talk Friday (8:45 a.m.)

Shoigu will speak Friday with U.S. Defense Secretary Austin at the request of the U.S. side, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russia says that some soldiers that took part in drills near Ukraine have already returned to their bases. The Biden administration and its allies have disputed Moscow’s claims of a troop pullback.

Russian Stocks Rise as Lavrov-Blinken Talks Planned (8:40 a.m.)

Russian stocks recovered some ground after a slump on Thursday, as planned talks between Russia and U.S. offered investors some respite.

The benchmark MOEX Russia Index rose 0.4% as of 10:40 am in Moscow, while the dollar-denominated RTS was up 1.1%. The ruble gained 0.7% against the dollar.

Germany Regrets Russia to Skip Munich Conference (7 a.m.)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said it’s regrettable that no Russian representatives will attend the Munich Security Conference that starts Friday.

“We are ready for a serious dialogue about security for all,” Baerbock said. “But we also need serious de-escalation steps from Russia.”

The Munich conference is an annual event to discuss transatlantic security issues. The U.S. delegation includes Vice President Kamala Harris and Blinken, who will take part in a Q&A with Baerbock on Friday afternoon. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to speak on Saturday.

Lavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says (3:15 a.m.)

Lavrov has agreed to meet Blinken for talks in Europe next week, Ned Price, a State Department spokesman, said on Thursday night.

The Russian response came hours after Blinken, at the United Nations, appealed for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.

“The Russians have responded with proposed dates for late next week, which we are accepting, provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Price said in a statement. “If they do invade in the coming days, it will make clear they were never serious about diplomacy.”

U.S. Senate Passes Resolution in Support of Ukraine (3 a.m.)

The U.S. Senate, after being unable to agree on legislation threatening sanctions on Russia, on Thursday night passed a non-binding resolution stating “unwavering” U.S. support for Ukraine.

The resolution, approved by voice vote, condemned the 2014 annexation by Russia of the Crimean peninsula as well as expressed support for “an independent and democratic Ukraine against any further Russian military invasion and for other purposes.”

Introduced by a bipartisan group of senators including Democrats Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Republicans Rob Portman of Ohio and Jim Risch of Ohio, the resolution also denounces the current Russian troop buildup on Ukraine’s borders and encourages Biden to “use all tools” at U.S. disposal to “impose significant costs” should Russia invade Ukraine.

Japan’s Kishida Speaks With Putin (12:15 a.m.)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke by phone on Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Japanese government. The call lasted about 25 minutes.

Kishida said Japan was monitoring the unfolding events “with grave concern,” and urged finding an acceptable diplomatic situation “rather than an unilateral change of the status quo by force,” the Japanese government said in the statement.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Global stocks lower as tensions rise over Ukraine

    The falls came as the US accused Russia of preparing fabrications to justify an invasion.

  • Matson (MATX) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Matson (MATX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.10% and 7.05%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Markets mixed as Ukraine fears return, oil extends losses

    Equity markets were mixed Friday following a steep drop on Wall Street fuelled by renewed fears that Russia will soon invade Ukraine, adding to long-running angst about the Federal Reserve's plans to hike interest rates.

  • Okta’s Marketing Chief Departs Amid Wave of Executive Exits

    (Bloomberg) -- Okta Inc. Chief Marketing Officer Kendall Collins has left the company after less than a year in the role, one of the latest in a wave of high-level departures at the identity management software provider.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeMoney That

  • Stocks, Futures Advance on Planned Ukraine Talks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Friday and havens such as gold and bonds dipped as planned talks between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine alleviated some investor gloom about geopolitical risks.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From

  • Google wants to bring its Privacy Sandbox to Android

    Google's Privacy Sandbox initiative for its Chrome browser hasn't exactly been an unmitigated success, but it has definitely kicked off a healthy discussion about online privacy -- and the company's own role in the advertising ecosystem. Now, with many of the initiatives around Chrome still in flux, Google also plans to expand many of these tools to its Android operating system -- and that will likely have a profound impact on the advertising industry. Google says the current system will remain active for "at least" two more years while it tests these new systems.

  • Stakes Rise for Atomic Talks Ahead of Munich Meet: Iran Snapshot

    (Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletLatest developmentsWhile months of negotiations in Vienna over res

  • Google Will Make It Harder to Track Consumers. It’s a Blow to Facebook.

    The move not only will increase user privacy, but will challenge companies that rely on tracking behavior to target advertising.

  • European Gas Falls as U.S., Russia Agree to Meet Over Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices fell after the U.S. said it agreed to meet Russia over Ukraine, alleviating some concerns about geopolitical risks to supply.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump Wallet

  • Hillary Clinton: US 'dangerously divided'

    While speaking at the New York State Democratic Convention in New York on Thursday, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talked about former president Donald Trump and said the country is "deeply and dangerously divided." (Feb. 17)

  • Kate Beckinsale poses in sheer dress for latest Instagram photo

    Kate Beckinsale just turned doing the laundry into a high fashion photoshoot in a new Instagram pic. How? Well, the 48-year-old actress wore a gorgeous Yanina Couture tulle gown in her laundry room—and wow, her super-toned legs are beyond fit.

  • Gold Price Pushes Above $1,900 as Ukraine Crisis Spurs Haven Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold dropped from an eight-month high after Russia agreed to meet with the U.S. for talks over the Ukraine standoff, easing some geopolitical concerns that had fueled demand for the haven asset.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeMoney That Won Melania

  • NVIDIA Mining Chip Revenue Plummets by 77% to $24m

    Authorities in Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Hungary have pushed back against crypto mining activities within their jurisdictions.

  • Tesla accuses the SEC of trying to ‘chill’ Elon Musk’s right to free speech on Twitter

    Tesla's lawyers have accused the SEC of harassing the company's outspoken CEO, as the market's regulator questions Musk over his tweets about selling Tesla stock.

  • Gold tops $1,900/oz for first time since June as Ukraine tensions grow

    Gold prices on Thursday rose above $1,900 for the first time since June as investors flocked to the safety of bullion after U.S. President Joe Biden said there was every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine. U.S. stocks slumped more than 1% as Ukraine tensions heightened. Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces traded accusations on Thursday that each had fired across the ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine.

  • S&P 500 down 2% as Ukraine crisis sparks flight to safety

    U.S. President Joe Biden said there was every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine in the next few days and was preparing a pretext to justify it, after Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire in eastern Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 622.24 points, or 1.78%, to 34,312.03, the S&P 500 lost 94.75 points, or 2.12%, to 4,380.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 407.38 points, or 2.88%, to 13,716.72. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell more than 7 basis points as investors bought U.S. government debt, considered among the most secure assets.

  • Budget 2022: $500m support package for workers, businesses most affected by COVID

    The government will provide a Jobs and Business Support Package to the tune of $500 million for local workers and businesses who have been most affected by COVID-19.

  • A Russian invasion could reach farther than Ukraine. How a cyberattack could affect you.

    Putin has a history of using destabilizing cyberattacks – often much more destructive than Tuesday's in Ukraine – as a presage for armed conflict.

  • NatWest Lifted by Bad Loan Release as Cost Target Drifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNatWest Group Plc sees higher returns along with growing cost pressures in the coming years, after a quiet spell for bad loans helped the bank beat estim

  • Jeen-yuhs and the Kanye question

    Coodie Simmons' docuseries will make you love Kanye again. Maybe that's the problem?