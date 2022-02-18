Lavrov to Meet Blinken Next Week, U.S. Says: Ukraine Update

(Bloomberg) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for talks in Europe next week, amid a flurry of diplomatic activity related to Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine. On Thursday, President Joe Biden warned that the probability of an invasion of Ukraine is still “very high.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russia told the U.S. in its official response to security proposals from Washington that it has no plans to attack, and officials in Moscow have repeatedly dismissed U.S. warnings as “hysteria” and propaganda.

Biden will speak with transatlantic leaders on Friday about the Russian troop buildup. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will also speak with his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin by phone.

Key Developments

U.S. Ramps Up Ukraine Warnings as Russia Denies Invasion Plans

Ukraine Crisis Gave the EU Some Mojo. What Now?: Lionel Laurent

Russia Stocks Rise as Lavrov Agrees to Meet U.S.’s Blinken

Ukraine, Russia-Backed Separatists Allege Cease-Fire Violations

Where Military Forces Are Assembling Around Russia and Ukraine

All times CET:

Russian, U.S. Defense Chiefs to Talk Friday (8:45 a.m.)

Shoigu will speak Friday with U.S. Defense Secretary Austin at the request of the U.S. side, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russia says that some soldiers that took part in drills near Ukraine have already returned to their bases. The Biden administration and its allies have disputed Moscow’s claims of a troop pullback.

Russian Stocks Rise as Lavrov-Blinken Talks Planned (8:40 a.m.)

Russian stocks recovered some ground after a slump on Thursday, as planned talks between Russia and U.S. offered investors some respite.

Story continues

The benchmark MOEX Russia Index rose 0.4% as of 10:40 am in Moscow, while the dollar-denominated RTS was up 1.1%. The ruble gained 0.7% against the dollar.

Germany Regrets Russia to Skip Munich Conference (7 a.m.)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said it’s regrettable that no Russian representatives will attend the Munich Security Conference that starts Friday.

“We are ready for a serious dialogue about security for all,” Baerbock said. “But we also need serious de-escalation steps from Russia.”

The Munich conference is an annual event to discuss transatlantic security issues. The U.S. delegation includes Vice President Kamala Harris and Blinken, who will take part in a Q&A with Baerbock on Friday afternoon. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to speak on Saturday.

Lavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says (3:15 a.m.)

Lavrov has agreed to meet Blinken for talks in Europe next week, Ned Price, a State Department spokesman, said on Thursday night.

The Russian response came hours after Blinken, at the United Nations, appealed for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.

“The Russians have responded with proposed dates for late next week, which we are accepting, provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Price said in a statement. “If they do invade in the coming days, it will make clear they were never serious about diplomacy.”

U.S. Senate Passes Resolution in Support of Ukraine (3 a.m.)

The U.S. Senate, after being unable to agree on legislation threatening sanctions on Russia, on Thursday night passed a non-binding resolution stating “unwavering” U.S. support for Ukraine.

The resolution, approved by voice vote, condemned the 2014 annexation by Russia of the Crimean peninsula as well as expressed support for “an independent and democratic Ukraine against any further Russian military invasion and for other purposes.”

Introduced by a bipartisan group of senators including Democrats Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Republicans Rob Portman of Ohio and Jim Risch of Ohio, the resolution also denounces the current Russian troop buildup on Ukraine’s borders and encourages Biden to “use all tools” at U.S. disposal to “impose significant costs” should Russia invade Ukraine.

Japan’s Kishida Speaks With Putin (12:15 a.m.)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke by phone on Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Japanese government. The call lasted about 25 minutes.

Kishida said Japan was monitoring the unfolding events “with grave concern,” and urged finding an acceptable diplomatic situation “rather than an unilateral change of the status quo by force,” the Japanese government said in the statement.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.