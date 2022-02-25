Lavrov: Moscow plans to 'denazify' Ukraine

Yahoo Finance Video

Ukraine's president addresses Russian President Vladimir Putin: ‘Let’s sit down to put a stop to people dying’ says Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Captions: [Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine] I'd like to address the Russian President again. Fighting is going on the entire territory of Ukraine. Let's sit down for talks to put a stop to people dying. Europe has enough powers to stop this aggression. What we are waiting from European countries for is the cessation of visas for Russians, disconnection from SWIFT, full isolation of Russia, withdrawal of ambassadors, oil embargo, closure of the airspace. Today everything should be on the table, because it's about the threat to us, all of us, to the entire Europe. When bombs fall on Kyiv, it happens in Europe, not just in Ukraine. It's happening in Europe, not only in Ukraine. When missiles kill our people, it's the death of Europeans. I Demand greater security for Europe, greater protection for Ukraine as part of a democratic world.