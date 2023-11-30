Lavrov pouts after Ukrainian delegation walks out as he spoke at OSCE meeting in Skopje

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov

The Ukrainian delegation walked out during the speech of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the OSCE ministerial meeting, European Pravda reported on Nov. 30.

Several other delegations also supported Ukraine.

Read also: Blinken avoids Lavrov at OSCE meeting after Russian flight diverted because of sanctions

It is not yet known which countries' representatives left the meeting room during Lavrov's speech.

The Russian Foreign Minister interrupted his speech, conducted in Russian, and responded in English.

"Can you leave me alone, please? Thank you," Lavrov said – apparently without noting the irony.

Read also: Several countries plan to boycott the OSCE meeting because of Russia’s participation — Kuleba

After completing his speech, Lavrov immediately left the meeting room, the publication wrote.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced on Nov. 28 that Dmytro Kuleba will not participate in the OSCE ministerial meeting because of Lavrov's presence at the summit.

Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia also said that their foreign ministers had also decided not to attend the OSCE Ministerial Council because of Lavrov's participation.

Later, Polish Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk also announced that he wouldn’t participate.

Read also: US’s Blinken to attend OSCE meeting with Russia’s Lavrov, Ukraine and Baltic states boycott

At the same time, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken did attend the OSCE meeting, though his attendance did not overlap with Lavrov’s.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine