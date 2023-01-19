Lavrov says Russia will "sober up" NATO and EU

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Belarusian Foreign Minister Aleinik attend a news conference in Minsk
22
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow would do all it could to "sober up" the European Union and NATO, which he accused of setting out to weaken and defeat Russia.

His comments came on the same day that former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned NATO that a defeat for Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war.

Nearly 11 months after invading Ukraine, Russia is increasingly presenting the war to its own people as an existential battle with the West. In televised comments, Lavrov said Moscow would set out to disabuse Western politicians of their "presumptuous" and "colonial" attitudes to Russia.

"I hope that the sobering up will come," Lavrov said. "We will do everything so that our colleagues from NATO and the European Union sober up as soon as possible."

He was speaking during a visit to Moscow's close ally Belarus, which is staging air exercises with Russia this week - part of a long series of joint military activities that have drawn concern from Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin may seek to draw Belarus into the war on Russia's side.

"We have a common position on what goals need to be achieved and how to ensure that neither Russia nor Belarus is threatened by our neighbours - be it Ukraine or anyone else," Lavrov said in a statement after meeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus said the defence ministers of both countries had also spoken by phone.

The joint air exercises started on Monday and are due to run until Feb. 1, using all of Belarus's military airfields. Belarus has said they are purely defensive in nature.

Ukraine has repeatedly warned of possible attacks from Belarus's territory, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week that Ukrainian forces must be ready at the border.

(Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Recommended Stories

  • NATO warns of Russia's long war in Ukraine, vows to be ready

    Russia is preparing for an extended war so NATO must get ready “for the long haul” and support Ukraine for as long as it takes, the alliance's deputy secretary general told military chiefs from across Europe on Wednesday. Speaking at the opening of the military chiefs' meeting in Brussels, Mircea Geoana said NATO nations must invest more in defense, ramp up military industrial manufacturing and harness new technologies to prepare for future wars. As Russia's war on Ukraine nears the one-year mark, NATO chiefs are expected to discuss how allies can expand the delivery of weapons, training and support to Ukraine in the coming months, and how they can further shore up their own defenses.

  • Russia's Medvedev warns of nuclear fallout if Russia defeated by NATO arms in Ukraine

    Ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned NATO allies Thursday that a defeat for Russia in Ukraine could mean nuclear war.

  • Putin ally: Russia’s defeat in Ukraine could trigger nuclear war

    Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, warned on Thursday that a Russian defeat in Ukraine could cause a nuclear war to break out. Medvedev said in a Telegram post that a nuclear power losing a conventional war can provoke the outbreak of a nuclear war, which he said was…

  • Putin ally warns NATO of nuclear war if Russia is defeated in Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned NATO on Thursday that a defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, while the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said the world would end if the West tried to destroy Russia. Such apocalyptic rhetoric is intended to deter the U.S.-led NATO military alliance from getting even more involved in the war, on the eve of a meeting of Ukraine's allies to discuss sending Kyiv more weapons.

  • Poland could send Leopard tanks to Ukraine without German OK, PM suggests

    Poland's prime minister signalled that it could send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as part of a wider coalition even without Germany's re-export approval, raising pressure on Berlin ahead of a crunch meeting of allies on more military aid for Kyiv. Warsaw and other NATO allies have been urging Germany to give them the go-ahead to send the German-made tanks to Ukraine amid ever louder Kyiv pleas for heavy weaponry it says is essential to turning the tide against Russia's invasion. On Friday, Germany and the United States will convene dozens of allies at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base, a meeting billed as a chance to provide the arms to shift the war's momentum in 2023.

  • Russia: Zelenskiy peace plan absurd, no serious proposal on table

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow had yet to see any serious proposals for peace in Ukraine and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's suggestions were absurd. Lavrov said Moscow stood ready to discuss the conflict with Western countries and to respond to any serious proposals, but that any talks needed to address Russia's wider security concerns. Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov called again for NATO to remove its "military infrastructure" from Ukraine and other countries close to Russia's borders.

  • Putin: Russian military-industrial might makes victory in Ukraine 'inevitable'

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's powerful military-industrial complex was ramping up production and was one of the main reasons why his country would prevail in Ukraine. Speaking to workers at a factory in St Petersburg that makes air defence systems, Putin said overall military equipment output was rising even as demand for it was growing because of what he calls Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Wagner chief Prigozhin attacks Putin administration over failure to block YouTube

    "YouTube is the information plague of our time," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement posted on his Telegram channel, alleging, without evidence, that 40% of the videos on the platform were "politicised and directed against Russia". He said there were two reasons why it had not been banned in Russia, which has clamped down on foreign media since invading Ukraine in February: that it was supposedly indispensable for ordinary citizens and, primarily, the opposition of President Vladimir Putin's administration. "We have a huge number of people on Staraya Square in the Presidential Administration who think only about one thing: if only Russia lost the war as soon as possible, if only the Americans would come and regulate us as soon as possible," Prigozhin said.

  • Lukashenko tells Lavrov he was "pleasantly surprised" by Ukraine

    Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, said that Ukraine "pleasantly surprises him" because it does not engage in any provocations against Belarus, although "it is actively being pushed.

  • Zelensky says he's not sure Putin 'still alive'

    During his online address at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos on Jan.

  • U.S. Air Force's new F-15EX breaks key record as threats against America grow

    After two years of experimental testing the U.S. Air Force has found that it's new F-15EX fighter jet exceeded expectations in weapons carried.

  • Cardinal says book by Benedict XVI's secretary 'unseemly'

    The archbishop of Vienna, a longtime friend and former student of Pope Benedict XVI, has confirmed that it was he who wrote a letter to his former teacher urging him to accept election as pontiff in 2005 if the votes went his way. Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn issued a statement Wednesday confirming a revelation in a new book by Benedict’s personal secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, that was published soon after Benedict died Dec. 31 at age 95. The book, “Nothing But the Truth: My Life Beside Pope Benedict XVI,” already has generated controversy, because it revealed confidential communications and exposed the tensions that simmered during the decade in which Benedict lived as an emeritus pope alongside Pope Francis.

  • Charlotte PG Ball sprains ankle again against Rockets

    Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball left Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle again. Ball said after Charlotte's 122-117 victory that he didn’t think the injury was serious, and he didn’t plan to have X-rays on his ankle. Ball was injured when teammate P.J. Washington landed on him after jumping to try for a rebound with about nine minutes left in the third quarter.

  • Ukraine offered billions worth of weapons but Germany and U.S. at odds over tanks

    KYIV/BERLIN (Reuters) -Western allies pledged billions of dollars in new weapons for Ukraine on Thursday, but the big question of whether to send heavy tanks remained unanswered, with Berlin yet to signal whether it would lift a veto. Fearing winter will give Russian forces time to regroup and unleash a major attack, Ukraine is pushing for German-made Leopard battle tanks, which are held by an array of NATO nations but whose transfer to Ukraine requires Germany's approval. A German government source said Berlin would lift its objections if Washington sends its own Abrams tanks.

  • Harvey Elliott’s strike enough to send Liverpool through at Wolves’ expense

    Elliott’s first-half winner set up an FA Cup fourth-round tie at Brighton.

  • ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Ben Savage To Run For Congress

    Actor Ben Savage, who gained fame in the 1990s sitcom Boy Meets World, is making a bid for Congress. According to papers filed today with the Federal Election Commission, Savage — a Democrat — is vying for the 30th District seat currently occupied by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank. Schiff is expected to run for U.S. […]

  • Pope Benedict preached hope instead of mere optimism | Terry Mattingly

    The future pope's sobering views on modern Europe would affect his entire career – as well as debates about his legacy when he died.

  • Panthers complete interview with Ejiro Evero

    The Panthers announced they met with Ejiro Evero on Wednesday, completing an interview with the Broncos defensive coordinator. He follows Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen who met with the team Saturday. The Panthers also have interviewed former Colts head coach Frank Reich, interim head coach Steve Wilks and have started the process with former Colts [more]

  • Wholesale inflation falls 0.5 percent in December, beating expectations

    Wholesale prices fell 0.5 in December, outpacing an expected decline of 0.1 percent, as inflation continues its six-month downward slide. On an annual basis, wholesale prices dropped to 6.2 percent in December from 7.3 percent in November, the largest month-to-month drop since prices started falling in June, according to producer price index (PPI) data released…

  • Ukraine's Defence Forces kill group of Russians and destroy equipment on Kinburn Spit

    Ukraine's Defence Forces have killed about 10 Russian invaders and destroyed Russian equipment on the Kinburn Spit in Mykolaiv Oblast over the past 24 hours. Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 19 January.