Lavrov says West prevented negotiations to end Ukraine war

52
MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
·3 min read

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Moscow was willing to negotiate with Ukraine in the early months of the war but the U.S. and other Western nations advised Kyiv against it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

Lavrov's remarks on a visit to South Africa were similar to those made last year by Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country was for talks but Ukraine's Western allies prevented that from happening.

The U.S. and other Western nations have said that Russia is not serious about negotiations to end the war, set to mark its one-year anniversary next month.

“It is well known that we supported the proposal of the Ukrainian side to negotiate early in the special military operation and by the end of March, the two delegations agreed on the principle to settle this conflict," Lavrov said.

“It is well known and was published openly that our American, British, and some European colleagues told Ukraine that it is too early to deal, and the arrangement which was almost agreed was never revisited by the Kyiv regime."

Russia has repeatedly rejected Ukrainian and Western demands that it withdraw completely from Ukraine as a condition for any negotiations. President Joe Biden has indicated he would be willing to talk with Putin if the Russian leader demonstrated that he seriously wanted to end the invasion.

Lavrov is in Pretoria for talks with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor as Russia pushes to strengthen ties with Africa's most developed country and an historical ally amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

South Africa was seen as the most significant of several African nations to take a neutral stance on the war and refuse to condemn Russia's invasion - to the disappointment of the U.S. and other Western partners who also view South Africa as pivotal to their plans to build relationships in Africa.

Lavrov met with Pandor in the South African capital and is expected to visit other African countries on his trip. It’s Lavrov’s second visit to Africa in the space of six months as Russia seeks to rally support.

The war in Ukraine and its impact on Africa’s 1.3 billion people, which includes rising global oil and food prices, is expected to take center stage during Lavrov's talks with Pandor.

“We are fully alert that conflict, wherever it exists in the world, impacts negatively on all of us, and as the developing world it impacts on us particularly as the African continent," Pandor said. “This is why as South Africa we consistently articulate that we will always stand ready to support the peaceful resolution of conflicts in the continent and throughout the globe."

South Africa continues to keep strong bonds with Russia following the Soviet Union's support for the country's current ruling party, the African National Congress, when it was a liberation movement fighting to end the apartheid system of repression against South Africa's Black majority.

That relationship is largely what led South Africa to abstain from a United Nations vote last year condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Despite South Africa's expressed neutrality over Ukraine, Lavrov’s visit comes days after the South African armed forces announced they would hold joint drills with the Russian and Chinese navies off its eastern coast next month.

Lavrov's visit to Africa last year was closely followed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to South Africa that was seen as a U.S. bid to counter expanding Russian influence in a strategically important continent.

This time, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited Senegal and Zambia ahead of an official visit to South Africa starting Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa defends planned military drills with Russia and China

    PRETORIA (Reuters) -South Africa's foreign minister on Monday deflected criticism of joint military drills planned with Russia and China, saying that hosting such exercises with "friends" was the "natural course of relations". Naledi Pandor made her comments during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who was visiting South Africa 11 months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A South African official, who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak, said Lavrov would afterwards visit Eswatini, Botswana and Angola.

  • South Africa Defends Naval Exercise With Russia and China

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa defended its planned naval exercise with Russia and China next month amid criticism over its noncommital stance on the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate ReversalThe Global Economy Needs a New Powerhouse. India Is Stepping UpSouth Afri

  • In Novgorod Oblast, another air defense system seen deployed near a Putin residence

    A Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system has been deployed in the village of Yashcherovo, Novgorod Oblast, Russia, six kilometers from one of the residences of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Russian media outlet Agentstvo reported on Jan. 23.

  • Guinea-Bissau country profile

    Provides an overview of Guinea-Bissau, as well as key facts and figures for this west African state.

  • Russia instals air defence systems in Valday to protect Putins residence

    Russians have already started installing air defence systems in Novgorod Oblast, Russia. The air defence systems that will protect Russian President Vladimir Putin and his close circle have been spotted near his residence in Yashcherovo village in the Valday district.

  • Russian sabotage and recon group’s boat hit by defense forces while trying to land on Dnipro island

    Over the past 24 hours, the defense forces in the south of Ukraine hit a light civilian boat, that the invaders appropriated and equipped for military purposes, the spokesperson of the Southern operational command, Vladyslav Nazarov, reported on Telegram on Jan. 23.

  • Will Putin survive his 'catastrophic' Ukraine war?

    There are really only three ways the war can topple Putin himself: He could die, resign, or be involuntarily retired

  • 2023 'Doomsday Clock' announcement: What to know and expect

    For the past 75 years, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a nonprofit media organization comprised of world leaders and Nobel laureates, has announced how close it believes the world is to collapse due to nuclear war, climate change and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday's announcement will be the first since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which could move the clock closer to "doomsday." "Every year, the Bulletin's Science and Security Board looks at the world's vulnerability to catastrophe from manmade threats," Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, told ABC News in a statement.

  • Nigeria elections 2023: The allegations against the presidential contenders

    The main presidential candidates deny accusations of trading in drugs, money laundering and tax avoidance.

  • Ukraine's military leadership to create personnel reserves Zelenskyy

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the military leadership was tasked with creating reserves so that defenders could restore forces after combat actions. Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with students and teachers of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, in which former Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson also participated, as reported by the President's website Details: Answering the question about replenishing the personnel of the Ukrainian army, Zelenskyy said that the m

  • Greece expanding border wall, calls for EU help on migration

    Greece prevented around 260,000 migrants from entering illegally in 2022 and arrested 1,500 traffickers, an official said Saturday. Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos was speaking to ambassadors from other European Union countries plus Switzerland and the United Kingdom as he guided them to a still expanding border wall in the country’s northeast. Theodorikakos emphasized to the 28 envoys that Greece’s border is also the EU’s external border.

  • Lawmakers call for sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine as Russia warns of 'global catastrophe'

    Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., again called on the Biden administration to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine on Sunday, saying that "tanks are outcome determinative in expelling Russia."

  • Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Poland signals intent to send tanks

    * Germany's approval for the re-export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is of secondary importance as Poland could send those tanks as part of a coalition of countries even without its permission, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday. * European foreign ministers, meeting on Monday to discuss aid to Ukraine, pressed Berlin to let countries send German-made Leopard tanks, after Germany appeared to open the door to such shipments by allies.

  • Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy, pledge help

    Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Ukraine this weekend, where he pledged continued support for the in its nearly year-long war against Russia.

  • Exhibit brings awareness to war-torn country ahead of Ukraine's National Day of Unity

    Vibrant sunflowers were installed in New York City ahead of Ukraine's National Day of Unity. The exhibit is to raise awareness and support for Ukraine

  • Ed Davis: ‘Should be a rule that every team has to have some vet on the team’

    The Basketball Africa League (BAL) hosted a combine in Paris, France on January 15-16 at The One Ball Training Center ahead of their third season that is scheduled to tip off in Dakar, Senegal on March 11. Thirty players from around the world ...

  • Russian intelligence and far-right groups ‘behind letter bombs’ in Spain

    The recent letter bomb campaign against Spanish top officials was carried out by Russian military intelligence working in allegiance with a Russian white supremacist militant group, U.S. newspaper the New York Times reported on Jan. 22, referring to its sources.

  • FBI Discovers More Classified Documents at Biden’s Delaware Home

    The FBI on Friday uncovered more classified documents while searching President Biden's residence in Wilmington, Del.

  • Bali welcomes back 1st flight from China as COVID rules ease

    A direct flight from China landed in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for the first time in nearly three years on Sunday after the route was suspended due to the pandemic. At least 210 people were on board the chartered plane operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air from Shenzhen in China's southern Guangdong province.

  • NATO's Baltic States, Russia remove ambassadors as diplomatic relations downgraded

    (Reuters) -NATO and EU members Estonia and Latvia told their Russian ambassadors to leave after Moscow said it was downgrading diplomatic relations with Estonia, accusing it of "total Russophobia." Estonia, Latvia and their Baltic neighbour Lithuania have been among a group of NATO allies arguing strongly for Germany to provide its Leopard battle tanks to boost Ukraine in fighting off Russia's invasion. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had told the Estonian envoy he must leave next month, and both countries would be represented in each other's capitals by an interim charge d'affaires instead of an ambassador.