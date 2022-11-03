Russia urges United Nations to help ease its food and fertiliser exports

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov visits Jordan
7
·2 min read

(Reuters) -Moscow on Thursday urged the United Nations, which sponsored a deal to free Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, to help fulfil the parts of the deal intended to ease Russia's food and fertiliser exports.

Russia on Wednesday resumed participating in the initiative after a four-day suspension, relieving pressure on food prices and easing fears of a renewed global food crisis.

The arrangement is due to expire on Nov. 19, and Moscow has made clear it wants more done to ensure it can export its own huge food and fertiliser output despite the barrage of Western sanctions imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

"We still do not see any results regarding a second aspect: the removal of obstacles to the export of Russian fertilisers and grain," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference in Amman, Jordan.

"We have once again called on the United Nations Secretary General to ensure that he fulfils the obligations he agreed to through his own initiative," Lavrov added. He said the situation needed to be resolved "in the very near future".

"If we're talking about the volumes of fertilisers and grain in question, then these volumes from the Russian side are incomparably higher than from the Ukrainian side."

Russian agricultural exports do not fall explicitly under sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union and others, but Moscow says they are badly hindered by the restrictions imposed on its financial, logistics and insurance sectors.

The initiative - brokered by Turkey and the United Nations - was agreed in July for 120 days.

Asked on Thursday whether Russia's decision to return to the deal meant it was ready to agree to an extension, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "No, it does not mean that."

"It is necessary to assess ... how all aspects of the deal are being implemented, all the parameters of the agreements, and then come to a decision."

Russia had suspended its participation over an attack on its Crimean naval port of Sevastopol, but returned to the deal on Wednesday having secured little in return and promising that, even if it withdrew again, it would not impede shipments from Ukraine to Turkey.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Kevin Liffey)

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong, struggling to revive hub status, sells 'China advantage' to global banks

    Hong Kong and Chinese officials on Wednesday touted the city's connection to the world's second-largest economy as they looked to restore its reputation as a global financial hub after years of punishing COVID crackdowns. Hong Kong's status as a premier financial centre has been clouded by strict anti-virus restrictions, anti-government protests in 2019 and China's imposition of a sweeping national security law on the city a year later. An international business conference on Wednesday was the biggest corporate event in Hong Kong since it shut its borders in 2020 to combat the pandemic.

  • UN Security Council rejects Russian call to ‘investigate bioweapons activities’ in Ukraine and US

    The UN Security Council late on Nov. 2 rejected a resolution drafted by Russia to investigate its allegations on "the development biological weapons in Ukraine."

  • Ohio sues Dollar General for baiting shoppers with deceptive pricing

    (Reuters) -Dollar General Corp, one of the largest U.S. discount retailers, was sued on Tuesday by Ohio, which accused the company of baiting shoppers with low prices on store shelves, only to then charge more at the register. Citing inflationary pressures faced by consumers, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he sued after receiving 12 complaints about overcharges, including from a shopper charged $2 for shampoo that was listed at $1 on the shelf. Yost said Ohio lets stores have error rates on overcharges as high as 2%, but that testing last month at 20 Dollar General stores in Butler County, just north of Cincinnati, found error rates of 16.7% to 88.2%.

  • Russia either unable or unwilling to destroy Ukraine’s power grid completely, expert says

    Varying intensity of Russian air and drone strikes suggests Moscow is unable – or unwilling – to completely destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT) analyst Kyrylo Mykhailov said in an interview with NV Radio on Nov. 2.

  • Ukraine Latest: Grain Exports to Continue; G-7 Ministers Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said grain exports through the Black Sea safe-passage corridor will continue, as foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations prepared to meet Thursday in the German city of Muenster to discuss Ukraine’s plight, including Russian attacks on water and power supplies.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot

  • OC declares health emergency due to rapidly spreading viral infections

    Orange County has declared a health emergency over what officials call rapidly spreading viral infections that are leading to a record number of pediatric hospitalizations and daily ER visits.

  • Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports

    Russia agreed Wednesday to resume its participation in a deal brokered by Turkey and the U.N. to keep grain and other commodities moving out of Ukraine's ports during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Turkey's president said.

  • Insiders, ticket holders react to Brooklyn Nets' off-court controversy

    Off-court controversy surrounding Brooklyn Nets star player Kyrie Irving and the team continues. The team has fired Steve Nash and is in the process of hiring a Celtics coach currently suspended for sexual misconduct. CBS2's Jessica Moore spoke with sports insiders and season ticketholders to find out what could happen next.

  • This oil company backed by Warren Buffett is America’s hottest stock. Why won’t its CEO pump more oil?

    ‘There's no pressure to increase production’: Vicki Hollub’s Occidental dominates America's biggest oil field, landing her on the MarketWatch 50 list.

  • Russians' bet for winter is transparent for everyone, and this is a challenge to the whole of Europe Zelenskyy

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is certain that the Russian "energy terror" is a challenge not only to Ukraine, but also to a united Europe. Source: Zelenskyy's evening video address Quote from Zelenskyy: "The terrorists' bet for the winter is absolutely transparent for everyone, and this challenge should be considered as a challenge to the whole of Europe.

  • Forget the culture wars: Democrats and Republicans are focusing their midterm-election closing arguments on Medicare and Social Security

    As Republicans gain a midterms edge, Democrats are telling voters the GOP will make cuts to Medicare and Social Security if they take control.

  • Zelenskyy reveals whether he is pushed to compromise with Russia

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there are still some world leaders pushing him to compromise with Russia. Source: President of Ukraine in an interview for Czech television, published on his Facebook page on 2 November Zelenskyy was asked whether anyone was pushing him to compromise with Russia.

  • Meta Platforms Just Fired a Warning Shot at Office REITs

    The Facebook parent is spending $2.4 billion to break leases. Here's what it means for the sector.

  • Judge sides with Republican National Committee in Green Bay poll watching lawsuit

    The lawsuit accuses Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys of preventing observers from witnessing aspects of the early voting process at city hall.

  • Russia's reinforcements: Where Putin has found more weapons and troops as Ukraine invasion drags on

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has tried to source weapons from North Korea and Iran while hiring mercenaries and fighters from Afghanistan and Syria.

  • Major glaciers, including Dolomites and Yosemite, to disappear by 2050 - UN report

    Some of the world's most famous glaciers, including in the Dolomites in Italy, the Yosemite and Yellowstone parks in the United States and Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania will disappear by 2050 due to global warming, whatever the temperature rise scenario, according to a UNESCO report. The United Nations cultural agency UNESCO monitors some 18,600 glaciers across 50 of its World Heritage sites and said that a third of those are set to disappear by 2050. While the rest can be saved by keeping global temperature rise below 1.5 degree Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) relative to pre-industrial levels, in a business-as-usual emissions scenario, about 50% of these World Heritage glaciers could almost entirely disappear by 2100.

  • The New Apple TV 4K Is Cheaper, Faster, and Perfect For Your Living Room

    The brand-new third-generation Apple TV 4K will officially launch on Nov. 4, but I've spent five days using the $149.99 Wi-Fi + Ethernet model. It's powered by a faster and more efficient processor built in-house by Apple , boosts the storage, and engineers the internal components. The latest generation Apple TV 4K doesn't diverge that far from the previous generation.

  • Op/Ed: Health agency's lawsuit against nursing home resident 'is the height of hypocrisy'

    If Supreme Court rules in favor of Marion County Health & Hospital Corp., it could strip protections for people in the most vulnerable populations.

  • Alibaba Cloud rolls out more than 300 AI models via new open source platform

    Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology backbone of Alibaba Group Holding, on Thursday launched an open-source Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform with more than 300 ready-to-use artificial intelligence (AI) models. At the company's cloud unit annual conference that opened Thursday, Alibaba said its ModelScope platform of AI models is available to global developers and researchers. The models cover various fields from computer vision to natural language processing. The move marks the latest effort

  • About 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers thought to be missing since Russia’s full-scale invasion

    About 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers are currently considered missing, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on national television on Nov. 2, citing the parliamentary commissioner for missing persons Oleh Kotenko.