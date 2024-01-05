New law aimed at boosting workforce housing gets a try in Minneloa

MINNEOLA — A developer who hopes to construct a 300-unit multi-family apartment complex will be lifting the curtain in a meeting Monday, Jan. 8, about a new law that aims to create affordable workforce housing.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Live Local Act into law in March to meet what Realtors say is a critical need for workforce housing.

“Far too many hard-working Floridians cannot afford to live in a home near where they work. Senate Bill 102 tackles this problem in a multi-faceted way that will make the dream of homeownership possible for more Floridians and lower the cost of rents throughout the state,” said Florida Realtors President G. Mike McGraw on the association's website.

High interest rates, brought on by inflation, a shortage of single-family homes and a flood of newcomers from other states have sparked a housing crisis.

Sullivan LLC wants to build the apartments on 54 acres at Sullivan Road and U.S. 27. A meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Minneola City Hall will explain how the law is set up. Another meeting is set for Feb. 6.

Under the law, at least 40 percent of the units must be affordable for low- to moderate-income residents, according to the Lowndes law firm, which is representing the developer.

With few exceptions, “the city must administratively approve multi-family and mixed-use residential project and cannot require a rezoning, land-use change, special exception, conditional use approval, variance, or comprehensive plan amendment for the building height, zoning, or density described in the Act…,” the lawyers noted in a Sept. 28 email to the city.

City Council member Debbie Flinn said council members like to exercise control of whatever comes into the city, but “it’s totally out of our hands.”

She said residents on Sullivan Road may not like it, but they will have to take their complaints to the state.

The Act provides $811 million for various affordable housing programs statewide, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

The measure provides sales tax breaks for building materials, creates a corporate donation program, and requires conservation land managers to consider housing sites.

Lawmakers hope the law will boost private investment and reduce rent.

One program, the Hometown Heroes program in 2022, was created to provide down-payment and closing cost assistance through a zero-interest loan for first-time income-qualifying home buyers.

Greg Beliveau, who represents developers through his company, LPG Urban, Regional Planners, has long argued for the need for affordable housing projects in Lake County, but has been met repeatedly with resistance.

“The first thing they want to know is if it’s subsidized housing,” he said. Then, residents and local governments want to know about the rental rates, he noted. His company is not involved in the Sullivan project.

He said people have the wrong idea about the term “affordable housing.” He is not talking about stereotype subsidized, crime-riddled communities where residents do not take care of their homes.

Flinn said “affordable housing” does mean more crime.

“These are great people,” Beliveau said. “These projects are for working people who would like to get into a home. These are your kids,” he said. The projects are nice, he added, with amenities like swimming pools and club houses.

Minneola is in the midst of a housing boom. Plans for one development, the Hills of Minneola, call for more than 2,000 single-family homes, a town center and an apartment complex.

Crooked Can Brewery is building a plant in the city, and Advent Health is building a hospital.

One developer donated land for an exit ramp on Florida’s Turnpike, and property for schools.

