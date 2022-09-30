New law aims to make California haven for transgender youth

ADAM BEAM
·3 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new law aims to stop other states from punishing children who come to California for transgender surgeries and other gender-affirming care, a move that will intensify conflicts between Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Republican governors amid the country's escalating culture war.

Newsom signed the law on Thursday, but it won't take effect until January. It is designed to stop Texas and other conservative states from removing children from parents who allow them to receive “gender affirming” health care, defined as “medically necessary health care that respects the gender identity of the patient, as experienced and defined by the patient."

That would include hormone therapy to to suppress secondary sex characteristics and other treatments “to align the patient's appearance or physical body with the patient's gender identity.”

The law will block out-of-state subpoenas, stop health providers from sharing information with out-of-state entities related to gender-affirming care. And it would give California courts authority to make an initial child custody determination if the child is in California for the propose of obtaining gender-affirming care.

The law was in part inspired by Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who has treated gender-affirming care as child abuse and ordered investigations of families who allowed it. A Texas judge has temporarily blocked the state from doing that, but the case is on appeal.

“As so many states work to erase trans kids and criminalize their families, California must always have their backs,” Wiener said. ”California is forcefully pushing back against the anti-LGBTQ hatred spreading across parts of our nation. The rainbow wave is real, and it’s coming."

The law has already inspired similar proposals in at least 19 other states, Wiener said. But it's not clear if the law will survive a challenge in court. The U.S. Constitution in general requires states to give “full faith and credit” to other state's laws. But it also guarantees people the right to travel to other states.

“At this time, the interplay between these two constitutional provisions and the constitutionality of the other states' laws have yet to be determined, so it is unclear whether this bill will run afoul of the constitution," legislative staffers wrote in an analysis of the bill before Newsom signed it into law.

Wiener's office believes the law is constitutional because it does not change the requirement that California recognize valid court judgments issued in other states. They said the law limits California courts from enforcing subpoenas issued by out-of-state courts and protects information about gender-affirming care provided in California. The law does block extradition to other states, but only to “the fullest extent permitted by federal law," said Catie Stewart, a spokesperson for Wiener's office.

The law continues California Democrats' plan to push back against laws they don't like in other conservative states. Earlier this week, Newsom signed laws to make California a sanctuary for women in other states seeking abortions now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.

Newsom signed the law because he said he was taking a stand for parental choice, saying “parents know what's best for their kids, and they should be able to make decisions around the health of their children without fear.” That elicited cries of hypocrisy from some critics, who note Newsom has ordered all school children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine — an order that has been delayed until at least next summer.

The California Family Council, a conservative group that opposed the law, said the law “endangers every young person in the nation who experiences gender dysphoria” — a condition that causes distress when someone's gender expression does not match their gender identity.

“Governors and legislators must defend their citizens against this out-of-control government in Sacramento,” California Family Council President Jonathan Keller said.

Recommended Stories

  • Indian American filmmaker Sujata Day to write new ‘American Pie’ movie

    “Definition Please” filmmaker Sujata Day has been tapped to write and develop a new installment of the sex comedy film series “American Pie.” The film will be a “fresh take” on the franchise based on Day's pitch, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Obsessed with raunchy comedies and American Pie is one of my all-time faves,” Day wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

  • Illinois' governor race echoes U.S. abortion, crime debates

    Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned that his Republican opponent is a far-right politician who would take the state backward while state Sen. Darren Bailey asked voters to consider whether the Democratic incumbent's first term has improved their lives as the two candidates met for an online forum Friday. The event hosted by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors largely focused on questions of public safety, economics and abortion rights that have already dominated the campaign for months. The Democrat is heavily favored in the race and spent millions on attacks against one of Bailey’s competitors in the June GOP primary.

  • White House to meet oil industry over Hurricane Ian price-gouging concerns

    Top White House officials will meet Friday with oil executives to discuss Hurricane Ian and low gasoline inventories as President Joe Biden warns the industry not to price-gouge consumers, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The White House requested the meeting with oil companies ExxonMobil, Chevron and Marathon Petroleum late on Thursday, the sources said. Retail gasoline prices have spiked after a series of unplanned outages at refineries and scheduled maintenance at other plants combined to tighten supply.

  • Christina Aguilera Honored at Billboard Latin Music Awards for Humanitarian Work

    Christina Aguilera performed and was honored with the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award during the Sept. 29 show.

  • Ron DeSantis changes with the wind as Hurricane Ian prompts flip-flop on aid

    The Florida governor ‘put politics aside’ to ask Joe Biden for federal – unlike when he voted against help for Hurricane Sandy victims

  • Judge rejects special master's request on seized documents, handing win to Trump

    Florida federal judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday rejected a request from the special master she appointed to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to have Trump's legal team verify that the government's inventory log of seized items is accurate. Judge Cannon's ruling again hands yet another process win to Trump's legal team, which will now no longer face the same deadline to state on the record whether they would dispute any of the items listed on the government's detailed inventory. Trump's legal team earlier this week filed a letter under seal raising their objection to the request from special master Raymond Dearie -- even as Trump repeatedly in public statements and interviews has made baseless suggestions the FBI "planted" documents in order to incriminate him.

  • Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the Jan. 6 investigators she still believes the 2020 election was stolen, committee chairman tells CNN

    Her lawyer said Thomas was "happy to cooperate with the Committee to clear up the misconceptions about her activities surrounding the 2020 elections."

  • Trump's legal team says that vendors don't want to work with them for special-master review because 'seasoned IT professionals' can't handle the government's 11,000 files and strict deadlines

    Trump's team said vendors don't have a problem with them, but "seasoned IT professionals" can't get through the documents on the DOJ's timeline.

  • Jesse Watters’ Dig at Biden’s Hurricane Ian Response Falls Flat

    Fox NewsJesse Watters attempted to make a wry dig at President Joe Biden on Thursday over his response to Hurricane Ian but came up empty after receiving pushback not from a Democratic-leaning guest but former George W. Bush deputy chief of staff Karl Rove.The Fox News host tried to give the impression that Biden has been dragging his feet about providing aid to storm-ravaged Florida, despite Gov. Ron DeSantis saying he is “thankful” for the help from the administration, which he has often criti

  • A Trump-appointed judge undermined a special master order for Trump to back up claims that FBI 'planted' evidence at Mar-a-Lago

    Judge Aileen Cannon pushed back the end date for the review of records seized from Mar-a-Lago, in just her latest decision siding with Donald Trump.

  • Zelenskyy on attack on convoy in Zaporizhzhia: "Bloodthirsty scoundrels, you will answer for everything"

    ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:38 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had fired 16 rockets at Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 30 September. He says that the invaders were in rage because of the success of the Ukrainian military at the front and [that's why] they killed civilians.

  • U.S. judge does not require Trump to attest that FBI's list of seized records is accurate

    A federal judge on Thursday ruled that former President Donald Trump does not have to provide the court with a sworn statement attesting to whether he believes the list of items seized by the FBI from his Florida estate is accurate and complete. The order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came after U.S. Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, appointed as special master at Trump's request to oversee a review of the records seized from Mar-a-lago, had ordered Trump's lawyers to let him know if they disputed the accuracy of the government's property inventory list.

  • Schmitt holds double-digit lead in Missouri Senate race: poll

    Missouri Senate candidate Eric Schmitt (R) is leading Democratic challenger Trudy Busch Valentine by 11 percentage points, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released Friday. The poll of likely Missouri voters showed 49 percent of respondents saying they would support Schmitt if the Senate election were held today compared to Busch Valentine…

  • What Joe Biden's memory lapse about the late Jackie Walorski really told us

    Joe Biden's callout to Jackie Walorski, who died in August, was embarrassing. But it also underscored his decency and understanding of the presidency.

  • Gavin Newsom Gets Put On The Spot About Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle

    The Democratic California governor was asked about his relationship with Guilfoyle, who's now engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

  • Judge Warns of Justice Department’s Gift to Trump That Could Keep on Giving

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyA judge has warned that former President Donald Trump is building a legal shield that could block him from being held accountable for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, pointing to the bizarre move by the Department of Justice to side with Trump in a rape defamation case last year.The DOJ’s legal stance—that anything a president does is part of his official duties, and therefore makes him a federal employee immune to lawsuits—was w

  • Zakharova says Ukraine has chosen the "NATO rubbish dump", while Russia is hindered by wings

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:39 Maria Zakharova, press secretary of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has commented on Ukraine's application for fast-track NATO membership with the words "Everyone has chosen their own path.

  • Donald Trump is raising money off a "ransacking" in Florida — but it has nothing to do with Hurricane Ian

    Trump is asking his supporters for at least $25 after the FBI raid on his Palm Beach, Florida, estate, while Floridians are bearing the brunt of Hurricane Ian.

  • Ukraine applies for NATO membership, rules out Putin talks

    KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a surprise bid for fast-track membership of the NATO military alliance on Friday and ruled out talks with President Vladimir Putin, striking back at Moscow after it said it had annexed four Ukrainian regions. Zelenskiy signed the NATO application papers in an online video clearly intended as a forceful rebuttal to the Kremlin after Putin held a ceremony in Moscow to proclaim the four partially occupied regions as annexed Russian land.

  • Ukraine tells Russia to appeal if it wants imperilled troops freed

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Friday it had all the supply routes to the Russian stronghold of Lyman in the crosshairs of its artillery in the east, and told Moscow it would have to appeal to Kyiv if it wanted its forces to be allowed out. Fighting was still raging, but an encirclement operation was under way, a military spokesperson said. "All the approaches and logistic routes of the enemy, through which they delivered ammunition and manpower, are in fact under fire control (of Ukraine)," Serhii Cherevatyi, a military spokesperson told public broadcaster Suspilne.