New law allows the sale of granny flats
Northwestern University marketing professor Ashlee Humphreys testifies that it would cost between $7.2 and $12.1 million to rectify the damage to columnist E. Jean Carroll’s reputation caused by former President Donald Trump’s persistent attacks on her character.
The conservative justices appear to be on the brink of eliminating a critical precedent that has had huge implications on just about everything the federal government does.
Briq, which has built a platform designed to allow all departments of a construction company to automate financial workflows such as accounts payable and payroll, has raised $8 million in an extension round at a $150 million valuation. The company opted to “wait out the market” and raise a smaller dollar amount with less dilution at a flat valuation rather than go out and try to raise a Series C, said CEO and co-founder Bassem Hamdy in an interview with TechCrunch. MetaProp, whose managing partner Aaron Block is set to join Briq's board, co-led the round alongside Blackhorn and Eniac.
While its first handset, Saga, sold out like a budding avalanche — slow at first, then all at once in the U.S. and European Union — its second device is selling out much faster to begin with. Demand for the Chapter 2 is apparently so high, Solana Mobile hit its seven-day sales goal within the first 24 hours, Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana and president of Solana Labs, exclusively told TechCrunch. In the first 24 hours after the phone was announced, Solana Mobile saw over 25,000 preorders, and by the 30-hour mark, it had 30,000 preorders, Gokal said.
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday called the police response to the Uvalde school shooting a "failure that should not have happened."
Digital Onboarding, a SaaS company specializing in helping financial institutions strengthen relationships with customers, secured $58 million in growth capital from Volition Capital to continue developing its digital engagement platform. Ted Brown and Jonathan Crossman co-founded the company in 2015 under the name SalesBrief and focused on the B2B sales cycle. In 2017, they pivoted after entering Digital Federal Credit Union’s fintech accelerator.
What does it mean to have an enlarged prostate? Here's what to know about the condition King Charles is currently dealing with.
ZestMoney, the Goldman Sachs-backed Indian fintech startup once valued at $450 million, has sold itself to financial services firm DMI Group, the two said late Wednesday, in a fire sale that caps 12 tumultuous months for the once-hot new-age lender. The two firms didn't disclose the terms of the deals, but a person familiar with the situation said the acquisition is largely a way for DMI to poach and retain talent and that every investor in ZestMoney lost money. In a statement, DMI Group said the deal grants it with the exclusive right to the use of all Zest brands and make the NBFC arm DMI Finance a preferred lender on the Zest platform.
Abortion restrictions have led to major issues and risks for ob-gyns and their patients.
At Samsung's launch event today, where the company introduced its AI-powered Galaxy S24 line of smartphones, the company introduced how AI could improve the calling experience with a new Live Translation feature. The feature, one of several translation features coming to the new smartphones, allows customers to make or receive a call in a language they don't speak and then receive a live translation of the call both audibly and on the screen. "It's like having your own personal interpreter on your calls," noted Samsung VP of Product Management, Drew Blackard.