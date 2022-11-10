New law beefs up penalties for stalking, threats

Nov. 10—Prosecutors say laws pertaining to online harassment and stalking are continuously being amended as the use of the internet, or the "World Wide Web," progresses.

Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said people are more likely to make a threat while hiding behind their smartphone screens than they would in person.

"You don't have to worry about somebody hitting you in the mouth when you're behind a phone or a computer. People are a lot tougher when there's a computer screen between them and the person they're threatening," King said.

He said threats sent electronically make it easier to prove a crime was committed. However, he also said it's a lot harder to prove who actually sent the threat.

"That's the hurdle prosecutors have, is proving who actually sent the message. It's one of the big reasons why we don't use cameras on intersections to enforce red light [running]. It's not enough just to know a vehicle ran a red light, we have to know who was driving the vehicle that ran the red light," he said.

State laws have adapted over the years, and so has as illegal online usage.

"This law now applies to essentially anything other than face-to-face communication, whether it's by phone, text, email, social media, etc. It took several amendments to reach this point. Prior to July of 2004, that law only applied to communication by telephone," said Assistant District Attorney Blake Johnson.

According to state statute Title 21 O.S. Sections 1173, anyone who maliciously and repeatedly harasses or follows another person could be found guilty of stalking.

"Stalking will now be filed as a felony with a three-year sentence for a first offense, six-year sentence for the second offense, and 12 years for the third offense, Assistant District Attorney William Cosner said.

Johnson said stalking is an issue the DA's office and law enforcement officers take seriously, and changes to the law as of Nov. 1 will help confront those potential dangerous situations.

"With the amendments to the law now in place, our office has the power to charge stalkers with a felony the first time, instead of having to wait for the person to commit that crime again. Instead of a year in jail, the felony charge provides for a convicted stalker to spend several years in prison," Johnson said.

The first offense in terms of threats made via any electronic device is a misdemeanor, while the second offense is a felony.

"An individual can be arrested for lewd, indecent, lascivious or filthy communications. An individual can also be arrested for communications distributed with the intent to harass/intimidate or threatening to inflict injury or physical harm to any person or property of that person," Cosner said.

Basically, anyone who sends a threatening message or makes a threat in-person can be arrested, and not just when they make physical contact with an individual.

"You can be arrested for making a threat, and that's one of the one misdemeanors it's pretty easy to prove you committed, because we have the proof with the message itself. We also have, for Oklahoma, the threatening or attempting an act of violence," King said.

The victim of harassment or stalking can obtain a protective order, which also leaves a paper trail. The victim must meet the relationship criteria, which means the aggressor must be a current spouse, former spouse, part of a dating or sexual relationship, or a co-parent. The victim would also need to be family or a household member.

A petitioner — the person who files the formal application to a court — would be granted a PO if she is a victim of stalking and has at least three reported separate incidents. There are exceptions, if rape, a sex offense, assault with a deadly weapon, forcible sodomy, or kidnapping occurred.

The petition for protective order paperwork is filed at District Court Clerk Lesa Rousey Daniels' office on the third floor of the Cherokee County Courthouse. Daniels will take it to the judge, who then reviews it and makes sure the jurisdictional statutory grounds are met.

The case is assigned to the judge who has that particular docket. A district judge — that would be District Judge Doug Kirkley, in Cherokee County — will assign dockets to associates, special judges, and to themselves.

"Suffice it to say that lawmakers, the court system, and law enforcement are seriously confronting the threats faced by individuals in a relationship fraught with violence or the threat of violence. The law takes into account the threat of an omnipresent electronic communication system that is the internet and cell phones. Whether these laws are immediately and vigorously enforced sometimes depends upon the willingness of victims and witnesses to report the incident," Cosner said.

State law provides a variety of sentencing options for those who violate a protective order.

"In addition to possible jail time for a first offense or prison time for subsequent offenses, courts can order the offender to undergo counseling or treatment designed to help with any underlying issues and prevent future offenses, such as domestic violence and stalking," Johnson said.