Should The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) Be Part Of Your Portfolio?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 3.2%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Law Debenture should have a place in your portfolio.

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How well does Law Debenture fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 33%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Although LWDB’s per share payments have increased in the past 10 years, it has not been a completely smooth ride. Investors have seen reductions in the dividend per share in the past, although, it has picked up again.

Compared to its peers, Law Debenture has a yield of 3.2%, which is high for Capital Markets stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

If you are building an income portfolio, then Law Debenture is a complicated choice since it has some positive aspects as well as negative ones. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three important aspects you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for LWDB’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for LWDB’s outlook. Valuation: What is LWDB worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether LWDB is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

