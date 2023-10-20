Law enforcement across the country rallies for Cleveland detective's recovery

TechCrunch

An international group of law enforcement agencies have disrupted the notorious RagnarLocker ransomware operation. TechCrunch reported Thursday that an international law enforcement operation involving agencies from the U.S., European Union and Japan had seized the RagnarLocker group’s dark web portal. The portal, which the gang used to extort its victims by publishing their stolen data, now reads: “This service has been seized by a part of a coordinated international law enforcement action against the RagnarLocker group.”