Law enforcement in active manhunt for armed robber

Aug. 12—STARK COUNTY, N.D. — An armed robbery occurred early Friday morning at County Line Truck Stop in north Stark County. At about 1:28 a.m., a man brandishing a small-caliber silver handgun demanded money from the cashier before fleeing the scene.

With assistance from the Dickinson Police Department and Dunn County Sheriff's deputies, the Stark County Sheriff's Department were unsuccessful in locating the subject in an immediate search of the area. Deputies said the suspect appears to be a 40 to 50-year-old, white male with sandy blonde hair and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black COVID face mask, a navy blue button up shirt, blue jeans, tan boots and a gray hat.

Stark County Sheriff's Lt. Eldon Meher confirmed that no one was injured in the armed robbery.

"No property damage, nothing like that. He just came in, brandished the handgun, asked for the money and was gone out the door," Meher said. "He was only in the store for a couple of minutes."

Meher notes that the suspect remains at-large and that as the matter remains an active investigation, no disclosure of the amount of ill-gotten money will be made at this time.

He discouraged civilians from approaching the armed suspect if they see him.

"We'll look at other businesses in the area that may have cameras to see if they could have captured a possible vehicle, but we don't have any information on that so far," he said.

Meher thanked the Dickinson Police, Dunn County Sheriff's Office and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation for their assistance at the scene. Anyone with additional information on this matter is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610.