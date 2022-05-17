Law enforcement agencies across Ohio get state funds to fight illegal drug activity

Stock police lights

Several local law enforcement agencies will soon benefit from an infusion of money from the state.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that more than $3.6 million in funds from the 2022 Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund will go to 41 agencies in 67 counties to help their drug task forces fight illegal drug activity and enforce existing laws against illicit drugs.

The program, which is administered through the Office of Criminal Justice Services, is also intended to help local entities enhance the safety of Ohioans through multi-jurisdictional task forces.

Area agencies receiving state funding include:

Mansfield Police Department, $166,481.66;

Medina County Drug Task Force, $110,575;

Ottawa County Prosecutors Office, $83,186;

Portage County Sheriff's Office, $14,889;

Sandusky County Drug Task Force, $9,186;

Stark County Sheriff's Office, $152,785;

Summit County Sheriff's Office, $166,481; and

MEDWAY Drug Enforcement Agency, $98,675.

Funds can be used by agencies to investigate drug trafficking organizations and disrupt the drug supply through intelligence gathering, information sharing, and multi-agency coordination, according to information from the state. Grants can also be used to support local work to help drug overdose victims and their families through education, support, and treatment options.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Ohio doles out $3.6 million to drug law enforcement agencies