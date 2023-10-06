Law enforcement agencies collaborate to find Monroe County runaway juvenile in Indiana

Michigan State Police troopers from the Monroe Post this week found a runaway juvenile by tracking a cellphone and working with counterparts across the state and other law enforcement agencies.

At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Monroe Post troopers were dispatched to Frenchtown Township to a report of a missing, runaway juvenile, a news release said. Investigations revealed that the missing juvenile left home at about 2:30 a.m. and went to a bus station in Detroit and purchased a bus ticket to Phoenix.

Monroe County Central Dispatch was able to ping the juvenile’s cellphone and provide updated locations. The information was relayed across the state by Michigan State Police dispatch centers. Constant communication was maintained between multiple districts and dispatch centers. Troopers were able to determine what bus the juvenile was traveling in and where the bus would be stopping. The juvenile was recovered in South Bend, Indiana, at about 3 p.m. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Niles Post went to Indiana, and the juvenile was safely returned to their parents.

The Michigan State Police Monroe Post was assisted in locating the juvenile by the Michigan State Police 5th District Hometown Security Team, the Michigan State Police Niles Post, the South Bend and Elkhart, Indiana, police departments, Monroe County Central Dispatch, and Michigan State Police Station 10 Dispatch.

Further investigation is being conducted into why the juvenile ran away, where they were going and who they were meeting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Singstock at the Monroe Post by calling 734-242-3500.

