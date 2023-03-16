Law enforcement agencies investigating Tolland strip club

Mar. 16—TOLLAND — State police and the Department of Homeland Security were investigating the Electric Blue strip club on Thursday.

"The Tolland Resident Troopers office, along with other law enforcement investigators, are involved in an ongoing secondary law enforcement investigation where the area is completely safe and the surrounding businesses are open," Town Manager Brian Foley wrote in a post on Facebook.

State police have not released any other information.

