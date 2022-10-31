Law enforcement agencies ramp up patrol ahead of Halloween night

Parents and children will see a lot of Cobb County sheriff’s cruisers tonight.

They are ramping up patrols and going door to door to verify sex offender addresses.

While children are out trick-or-treating, law enforcement agencies are out in full force making sure sex offenders know the rules.

“A child comes to the door, they are not to answer the door and actually have contact with the children,” Sgt. Jeremy Blake of Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said.

“They are encouraging them to not decorate and not participate in handing out candy. It is not illegal for them to decorate.”

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has been verifying sex offenders’ addresses since last week.

“All of that information has to be put into a database the GBI helps with that,” Blake said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation plays a vital role in tracking sex offenders.

“This is our sex offender unit,” Rhonda Westbrook, division director of the Georgia Crime Information Center said. They maintain and house data for sex offenders statewide.

“We also are responsible for sending the sex offender registry annual registration letters,” Westbrook said.

The GBI works with various agencies on Halloween, including sheriff’s offices.

“We have some of our agencies that tend to rent gymnasiums to have all the sex offenders located in one location during the time of 6 and 10 pm ,” Westbrook said.

They also maintain Georgia’s sex offender website that parents and law enforcement can easily access.

“It gives you an opportunity to select which county that you reside in,” Westbrook said.

There are more than 400 registered sex offenders here in Cobb.

The sheriff’s office is issuing arrest warrants for those who failed to update their address.

In the meantime, parents can use the Cobb County Sheriff’s app to track the location of sex offenders while they are out trick-or-treating with their kids.

