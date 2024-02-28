Law enforcement agencies seize $1 million in stolen property at Rincon car loading company

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with several law enforcement agencies, confiscated $1 million in stolen items while conducting a cargo theft investigation.

A search warrant executed by the ECSO Criminal Investigation Division at AA Auto Shipping, TMM International INC in Rincon, led to the discovery yesterday.

Stolen items included large quantities of cell phones, Peleton exercise equipment/parts and other items, all of which were palletized cargo. Detectives are taking inventory and removing the items for safekeeping. “The main factor for the success of this operation is the continued cooperation amongst all agencies,” said Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie.No one has been arrested or charged at this time as the ECSO is still in the process of connecting the dots to determine who is responsible. The investigation remains ongoing.

