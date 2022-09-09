Law enforcement agencies send condolences after 2 Cobb County deputies are killed in ambush

Several law enforcement agencies sent their condolences to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office after two deputies were killed in the line of duty Thursday night.

Sheriff Craig D. Owens said the two deputies were serving a warrant when they were ambushed while talking to the suspect.

One suspect opened fire from a car and a second suspect also opened fire from the house.

Following the death of the two deputies, Georgia law enforcement agencies extended their condolences on social media to CCSO.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office in the tragic loss of their two deputies. At this time we ask that you please keep their families, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement collectively in your prayers. Henry County Sheriff's Office GA via Facebook

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest condolences to the entire Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for the loss of two of their deputies in the line of duty. Our prayers are with them and the families affected during this difficult time. Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office via Twitter

Sending our condolences to the Cobb County Sheriffs Office during this time of mourning for the two deputies who were killed in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and all our law enforcement brothers and sisters. Fulton County Police Department via Facebook

We join in mourning the tragic loss of two deputies killed in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cobb County Sheriffs Office, the family and friends of the deputies, and all who loved them. May they Rest In Peace. We have the watch from here. Cobb County Police Department via Facebook

APD sends is condolences to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and the loved ones of the deputies who were killed while serving a warrant at a home on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The deputies’ names have not been released. Our thoughts, hearts and prayers are with you. Atlanta Police Department via Twitter

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office sends out prayers and condolences to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, and the families of the two deputies who lost their lives in the line of duty tonight. We stand ready to assist our law enforcement family in any way necessary during this tragedy. Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

We are saddened to hear about the two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies who were killed in the line of duty this evening. Please keep their families and the Cobb Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers. Dunwoody Police via Twitter

Tonight, we mourn the loss of two deputies. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies’ families, and the Cobb County community. Rest In Peace. #ThinBlueLine #CobbSheriff Kennesaw Police via Twitter

Our condolences go out to Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office after the loss of two deputies tonight in the line of duty. Georgia Bureau of Investigation via Twitter

Our hearts are broken at news of the loss of 2 deputies from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant. There are no fitting words, but we join our brothers, sisters, and Georgia community in mourning. Roswell Police Department via Facebook

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office offers its condolences to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office on the loss of two of its Deputies in the line of duty while serving a warrant tonight. This tragedy is never easy to deal with but we stand by you and the family that is left behind, and we support you in any way we can. Rockdale County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

God, be with those suffering from the tremendous loss of two Cobb County Deputies tonight, killed in the line of duty. Lord, be with those still on scene and provide them comfort and safety. Join us in praying for all involved, their families blood and blue, and in sending condolences to Cobb County. Carroll County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

We send our condolences to the families of the deputies, @CobbSheriff and the Cobb County Community. Conyers Police via Twitter

Owens said they have two suspects in custody.

“The two suspects we believe are the perpetrators of this crime are currently in custody and are being held at the Cobb County Police Department for questioning,” said Owens.

In an emotional statement, Owens said he doesn’t have the words at the moment to express the emotions, but asked for prayers for his deputies.

“Two wives have lost their amazing husbands,” Owens said. “Pray for us because we need it. Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County.”

