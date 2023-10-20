Law enforcement agencies find state prisoner who escaped after days-long manhunt

After a days long manhunt that left Franklin County on edge, law enforcement agencies located the state inmate who escaped from his work detail.

Robert Rutherford, 37, left the 10-Foot Hole work site in Franklin County just before 2 p.m Monday. Through a joint effort involving FCSO, Apalachicola Police Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Corrections, Rutherford was taken back into custody Thursday evening.

"Everybody can rest easy now in Franklin County," Sheriff A.J. "Tony" Smith said in a social media update. "People that harbored him are going to jail."

When Rutherford first ran away, an Apalachicola resident reported a break-in and a missing machete. Law enforcement officers launched a manhunt for the "armed and dangerous" prisoner on the loose. While he was on the run, Smith provided updates on the case on Facebook multiple times a day, urging residents to remain vigilant, lock their doors and call 9-11 if he was spotted.

Rutherford has served multiple prison sentences for armed burglary and grand theft. He had been in prison since Sept. 2011 after being sentenced to over 20 years for grand theft.

"Nobody is injured," Smith said Thursday. "Nobody is hurt. Nobody is going to be. I appreciate all the hard work everybody did."

FCSO will be holding a new conference at noon.

This is a breaking story, check back for more details.

