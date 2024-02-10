Law enforcement agencies warn against drunk driving ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

The Super Bowl brings big parties alongside it, and law enforcement agencies throughout America are reminding drivers about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol ahead of gameday.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reminded party-goers to designate a sober driver ahead of any events and to provide plenty of snacks and non-alcoholic drinks for any get-together on Sunday.

According to the NHTSA, more than 13,000 people are killed in alcohol-related collisions each year.

Law enforcement agencies across Southern California are also planning to ramp up patrol in order to combat heightened risks of impaired driving.

“Let’s make sure Super Bowl Sunday is remembered for great plays on the field, not for unnecessary risks on the road,” Garden Grove Police Chief Amir El-Farra said. “Before you grab a drink, plan ahead for a sober designated driver. Choosing a safer way to go is a win-win for everyone.”

Ventura police reminded residents that impaired driving doesn’t have to be alcohol-related, but can also come as a result of the use of marijuana and other drugs.

“The Super Bowl is a special night each year for our community to come together and celebrate,” said Ventura Police Department Sergeant Mark Knackstedt. “However, we need responsible drivers on our roads at all times.”

The NHTSA also advises those partying for the Super Bowl to be prepared to call a rideshare service or taxi if they are unable to drive.

