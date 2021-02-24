Law enforcement agents testify during RICO trial
Feb. 24—A racketeering case against two defendants focused on testimonies from several law enforcement agents Tuesday at the Cleveland County Courthouse in front of District Judge Michael Tupper and 12 jurors.
Marcus Larod Jackson, 22, of Norman, and Juwan Thomas Square, 23, of Moore, each face counts of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, shooting with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into a dwelling (two counts for Jackson, one for Square) and two counts each of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Square faces one count of use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.
All of the charges are in connection to the Money Murder Gang, which was prevalent in Norman and other cities from June to December 2018.
Katelyn Millar, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations firearms and tool mark examiner, testified that she was tasked with examining bullets and casings from several shootings that occurred in Norman in 2018.
Through her investigations, she concluded the following:
—Two 9mm firearms were used in a shooting July 16, 2018, in the 1800 block of Virginia Street.
—Two firearms — a .45 caliber auto and a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson — were used in a shooting Oct. 14, 2018, in the 600 block of Albany Place.
—Three firearms — a .45 caliber auto, a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson and a 9mm — were used in a shooting Oct. 19. 2018, in the 1100 block of McGee Drive.
—Two firearms — a .45 caliber auto and a 9mm Luger — were used in a shooting Oct. 20 on Twisted Oak Circle.
Additionally, Millar said she received two firearms to test from the Norman police investigation into MMG. One of them, a high-point 9mm Luger pistol, was found inside a vehicle that Norman police stopped Nov. 11 at an OnCue station in Norman following a robbery report. During the stop, police also found a large bag of stolen marijuana.
Millar testified that the gun confiscated during that incident was used at the Twisted Oak shooting.
She also said the same .45 caliber auto was used at the Albany Place, McGee Drive and Twisted Oak shootings.
Next, State District Attorneys Patrick Crowe and Jacobi Whatley presented maps that Diane Hogue, an OSBI criminal intelligence analyst, created regarding Jackson's phone locations on key dates.
Hogue, who specializes in cell phone analysis, built the maps using call data and information showing general handset locations provided by AT&T.
During the dates of the Virginia Street, Albany Place, McGee Drive and Twisted Oak shootings, she testfied that Jackson's phone was located in the vicinity of each incident, based on cell towers pinged and network element location data.
During cross examination, Hogue said that data proves the phone was in the general area, but doesn't provide information on who was using the phone at the time.
Norman Police Det. Dakota Cook, who was tasked with investigating MMG on Nov. 12, testified that in his 10 years with NPD, he had never seen much gang activity in Norman until MMG started in 2018.
Cook, who is in the special investigations section, said he interviewed MMG members Quinlan Javan Hardiman, 20, Dayven Devon Taylor, 20, and two other car occupants who were taken into custody following the OnCue drug raid.
Next, he interviewed Dijon Fosha Pickett, 22, after arresting him in Oklahoma City during a surveillance operation for his suspected involvement in the McGee Drive shooting.
After talking to Pickett, Cook said his investigation focused on several MMG members, including Jackson, Square, Hardiman, Lawrence Lay Jr., 20, Taylor and a juvenile member with the street name "Tiny." He positively identified Jackson and Square in court.
Cook said he discovered messages, posts and videos on social media that pointed to criminal activity by MMG members, including Jackson and Square, after obtaining warrants for the data.
One post between Jackson and Hardiman was dated just before 4 p.m. July 23, 2018, right before the carjacking of Lyft driver Christopher Anderson. Jackson asks Hardiman if he is in a "stoly," or stolen vehicle, to which Hardiman replies, "'Bout to be." Jackson then tells them to go to Campus Lodge on Beaumont Drive to park the vehicle.
Cook said Anderson's car was later found at a gas station in Elgin off the turnpike, likely because the individuals who stole it didn't have the key fob and couldn't restart it after they stopped.
Cook said based on video evidence, the motivation for the Virginia Street shooting was likely in retalliation for an MMG member being beaten in a fight earlier that day in that area. He pointed out members he saw in the video, including Jackson, Pickett and Lay.
Cook said he was able to identify Jackson's posts because he replaced the letter "c" with "k," due to his association with the Piru Blood gang.
Cook also testified that he saw some of the same clothing worn by different MMG members during different incidents and videos. Two hoodies that were worn at the McGee Drive shooting were worn in a video posted on social media by an MMG member.
Also, based on surveillance footage from the McGee Drive shooting, he said Jackson is wearing the same pair of shorts as the ones seen in body cam footage by former Norman officer Joel Balyeat when Balyeat interviewed him at his residence.
During testimony Monday via Zoom, Balyeat said he asked Jackson if he knew certain MMG members, to which Jackson said no. Then Balyeat observed those individuals leaving his apartment.
The trial will continue at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday with Cook finishing his testimony and cross examination at the courthouse.