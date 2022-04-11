Law enforcement arrests man charged in McDowell drive-by shooting

Apr. 11—An arrest has been made by law enforcement concerning a drive-by shooting that occurred April 1, according to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

Cody Lee Hager, of Logan, was arrested on Sunday in regards to a drive-by shooting in the Avondale area of McDowell County on April 1. Hager is charged with attempted murder, four counts of wanton endangerment, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and malicious wounding.

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office thanked the Gilbert Police Department, Mingo County Sheriff's Office, Logan County Sheriff's Office and the West Virginia State Police for their assistance in making the arrest.