Law enforcement arrests man wanted in connection with Franklin County shooting

Jun. 29—ROCKY MOUNT, Va. — A Mercer County man wanted in connection with a shooting Monday morning at a Franklin County, Va. store was taken into custody Monday afternoon after an extensive search.

Law enforcement agencies in Franklin County, Va., started searching for Emmitt Southern, 55, of Princeton after a shooting was reported about 10:10 a.m. Monday at Cannaday's Store off the Virgil H. Goode Highway in Boones Mill, Va., according to a statement from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting along with Boones Mill Police Department, Virginia State Police and Franklin County Public Safety.

Additional details about the shooting incident were unavailable Monday.

The sheriff's office issued a statement soon after the shooting. Investigators said that one male victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Southern and the victim knew one another, investigators said, adding that the situation was believed to be an isolated incident.

After the shooting, Southern fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, according to the sheriff's office. He was believed to be driving an older model dark blue blazer, and area residents were asked to watch for both him and the vehicle.

The sheriff's office announced at about 2:15 p.m. that Southern had been taken into custody in Montgomery County, Va. after a traffic stop.

