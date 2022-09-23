Law enforcement arrests Sequim man suspected of dealing drugs

A 36-year-old Sequim man suspected of dealing drugs was arrested and booked into jail on Wednesday.

According to the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team, a case began during the summer when an informant was used to buy fentanyl pills from the man on multiple occasions.

In one encounter, the informant bought methamphetamine from the man, who was armed with a gun, authorities said.

Law enforcement arrested the man in the parking lot of a hotel in the 800 block of East Washington Street.

After getting a warrant, authorities said they found 468 fentanyl pills, 6.5 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, cash and a 9 mm handgun.

The man was booked into the Clallam County Jail for delivery of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.



