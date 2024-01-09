Law enforcement are asking the public's help to locate driver in hit and run incident in Elma
Law enforcement are asking the public's help to locate driver in hit and run incident in Elma
Law enforcement are asking the public's help to locate driver in hit and run incident in Elma
If you drive an older car that doesn't come with Bluetooth, you can buy an adapter to make handsfree calls and listen to music through your car's speakers.
Florida resident Amanda Brochu came home to find her entire driveway missing. Law enforcement officials say she was the victim of an overpayment scam.
OrCam's latest product is an app that not only reduces background noise in conversations but helps you focus on the voices of people speaking around you.
Apps that let users take, manipulate and share images have been some of the biggest hits in the world of mobile over the years. PhotoRoom -- a startup out of Paris, France -- has built a popular AI-based image editing app and API targeting e-commerce vendors, media specialists, and others. In a market where AI is hot, but funding overall remains very constrained, PhotoRoom has been turning heads -- and getting people to open checkbooks, it seems.
Intel is building a new line of chips to bring AI to future cars and trucks.
A rogue post from the SEC's official X account said bitcoin ETFs had been approved. The regulator said the tweet was the result of a "compromised" account."
Scoop up a new puffer coat for only $60, from $248!
Michigan played in the three most-watched games of the 2023 season.
"Echo" marks several firsts for Marvel.
CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day are some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG and Samsung.
More than 243,000 fans of this beauty bargain can't be wrong.
Amazon and BMW announced a partnership at CES 2024 to combine an LLM with Alexa and the contents of a driver’s manual. This allows users to ask the bot anything about their car that would be in the manual.
Qualcomm's keynote, which will detail more about what’s new for its anticipated AI-powered chip, will happen on January 10 at 5pm ET.
"Sun Seekers" author Rachel McRady on the diagnosis that changed her family.
Honda debuted a new H mark that is destined for future electric vehicles at CES.
Tack One, a Singapore-based startup, wants to help make sure your kids, elderly parents and pets are safe with AI-powered location technology. Today, the company unveiled its new generation of GPS device, Tack GPS Plus, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The startup launched its GPS tracker in 2021 to address the pain point of the short battery life on the market and lower the tracking service cost, making location tracking extremely affordable.
Boeing’s efforts to get its grounded 737–9 Max back in service hit a snag after the Federal Aviation Administration deemed its remediation efforts lacking.
Whether due to injury or ineffectiveness, these five players can be cut to make improvements to your roster.
Balkovec was most recently manager of the Yankees' Single-A affiliate in Tampa.
Netflix’s long-anticipated series adaptation of author Liu Cixin’s 3 Body Problem finally has a full trailer. The show premieres on March 21 and is developed by former Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with producer an d writer Alexander Woo.