Law enforcement has busy Hot August Nights weekend

Aug. 30—Law enforcement agencies arrested 37 people for various offenses over the Hot August Nights weekend.

According to a news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's office, 12 arrests were by Idaho State Police, 19 from Lewiston Police Department, four from Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office and two from Idaho Probation and Parole. Of those arrests, 11 were for DUI, nine were arrested for possession of paraphernalia, seven were for possession of a controlled substance, four for possession of marijuana and three for public nuisance.

Twelve people were also arrested on various arrest warrants, parole violations and no contact order violations.

Other charges included possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, burglary, resist/obstruct a police officer, unlawful entry and battery. Some people were arrested on multiple charges.

"I appreciate the diligence of our local agencies working together to keep our community safe over this busy weekend," Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said in the release.