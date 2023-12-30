Law enforcement chase with suspect led to fatal collision, closure of I-26

A police chase involving a suspect wanted on narcotics charges led to the death of the suspect and the closure of Interstate 26 for several hours Friday.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported they had received a notification from the Lexington County Sheriff’s that a suspect wanted on narcotics charges was driving a 2017 Nissan Versa. Richland County sheriff’s deputies say that they spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop

When the suspect did not stop, deputies initiated a chase, according to the statement.

The driver of the Nissan was traveling west on I-26, when they “intentionally swerved” into the eastbound lane, according to deputies. While driving against traffic and “attempting to evade law enforcement,” the suspect collided head-on with a 2023 Mercedes Sedan around 2:23 p.m., said South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper William Bennett. The Nissan then struck a 2016 Hyundai SUV.

The driver of the Nissan, who was the only occupant, died at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to Prisma Health Richland, while the driver and the passenger of the Hyundai were unharmed, Bennett said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has not released the suspect’s name. The State has contacted the Richland County Coroner’s Office for more information.

The crash “remains under investigation” by highway patrol, according to Bennett.

Following the collision, I-26 was closed coming into downtown Columbia for several hours. Traffic was backed up for miles between Harbison Boulevard and Bush River Road near Irmo.