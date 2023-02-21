Law enforcement continues search after 11-year-old girl mysteriously disappears

It’s been three months since the last time an 11-year-old Cornelius girl was seen in public.

A video shows Madalina Cojocari getting off a school bus on Nov. 21, 2022.

She wasn’t reported missing until 22 days later.

Her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, are in jail after being charged with failure to report a missing child.

SBI agents and police have also searched in western North Carolina after Madalina’s mother was spotted in Madison County at a pull-off area west of Marshall.

A store near the search area has posted several missing person flyers of Madalina in hopes she is found safe.

“I don’t have a clue. I don’t know why she would have been up here,” said Johnny Moore, owner of the Lonesome Mountain Market.

Neighbors said investigators went door to door in early January and flew a chopper over the area.

“I hope they find her somewhere,” resident Pam Clarke said. “I hope she’s with some of her friends or something, somewhere and she’s OK. It’s scary to think of a child being missing.”

