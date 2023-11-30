New law enforcement course at Lowndes High School could help police shortage

TechCrunch

Incarcerated people in correctional facilities around the country have wildly varying levels of opportunity to prepare for life after release. Nucleos is a startup that hopes to make the kind of e-learning tools we tend to take for granted available to these places with an all-in-one service that's free for them to use. It's just a click away — if you have a computer you can use regularly that isn't severely limited for security reasons.