Law enforcement to crack down on crash-causing violations in Montgomery County tomorrow

A traffic enforcement initiative is scheduled for tomorrow to crack down on crash-causing violations in Montgomery County.

Officers from the Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside Police Department, Moraine Police Department, Vandalia Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be conducting enforcement efforts Thursday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The enforcement patrols will take place in high crash and heavy traffic areas such as Interstate 75, U.S. 35, state Route 4, Salem Avenue and Main Street.

Officers will focus on crash-causing violations including reckless driving, impaired driving, and speeding.



