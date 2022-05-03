Law enforcement to crack down on crash-causing violations in Montgomery Co. today

A traffic enforcement initiative is set for today to crack down on crash-causing violations like reckless driving, impaired driving, and speeding in Montgomery County.

Officers from the Dayton Police Department, Huber Heights Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside Police Department, Trotwood Police Department, Vandalia Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be conducting enforcement efforts Tuesday between 6:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., according to a release.

The enforcement patrols will take place in high crash and heavy traffic areas such as Salem Avenue, Turner Road, Shoup-Mill Road, Needmore Road, Harshman Road, and connecting thoroughfares.

May is also the start of the “Click it or Ticket” campaign and motorcycle awareness, according to the release.