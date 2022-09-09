Law enforcement, elected officials react to Cobb deputy slaying

Sep. 9—The three fellow sheriffs who flanked Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens at a press conference Thursday night were the first of many to send an outpouring of support after two deputies were slain in a west Cobb subdivision.

Agencies around the county and state expressed their condolences for the killing of the deputies, who have yet to be publicly identified. They were the first line of duty deaths by a Cobb sheriff's deputy since 1990, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

"We join in mourning the tragic loss of two deputies killed in the line of duty," said the Cobb County Police Department. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, the family and friends of the deputies, and all who loved them.

"May they Rest In Peace. We have the watch from here."

Messages of support came in from police departments and sheriff's offices in Dallas, Stockbridge, Smyrna, Kennesaw, Austell, Powder Springs, Acworth, Marietta, Cartersville, Forsyth County, Douglas County, and many more.

The head of the Cobb Fraternal Order of Police, Steve Gaynor, serves as a member of Owens' command staff and said he could therefore not comment on the shooting.

The statewide FOP said on social media, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office in the loss of two of their own last night. Our gratitude is extended to all who responded to assist, provide support and who have sent prayers."

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady's office said, "We extend our sincere condolences and prayers to the families of the two sheriff deputies killed last night in the line of duty, the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, and the Cobb law enforcement community."

Latonia Hines, spokesperson for Broady, said the office could not comment on the case itself.

Cobb elected officials also expressed their support. Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said, "Condolences to the families, friends and peers of the two Sheriff Deputies killed in the line of duty Thursday evening. Our prayers are with you all."

A video from Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid was posted on the county's social media pages.

"My deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the two fallen deputies of our Cobb County Sheriff's Office. My prayer goes out to the entire sheriff's community," Cupid said.

"We saw last night that all of our communities have some sense of vulnerability when it comes to crime. But we also were reminded that all of those that serve in uniform on the front lines ... they face continual risk, or inherent risk, in the work that they do day in and day out.

"Let our thoughts and prayers be with them at this time and may the souls of the fallen deputies rest in peace."

Added Gov. Brian Kemp, "Marty, the girls, & I were deeply saddened to learn of the killing of these two deputies. Men & women like them bravely serve our communities every day, & we owe them a great debt of gratitude. Please join us in praying for their families & fellow law enforcement officers."