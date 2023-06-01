Law enforcement extends search for remaining Hinds County escapee

Blue lights on a police squad vehicle.

In the wake of two escapees fleeing the Raymond Detention Center on Tuesday, May 30, multiple law enforcement agencies are preparing a search for one of those escapees, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Joseph Spring, 31, was allegedly seen near Highway 18 and Midway Road in Raymond earlier this week by multiple residents. Michael Lewis, 31, has been caught and faces additional charges.

Since his escape, The HCSO released details of Springs's appearance to help assist with a possible arrest.

Spring is approximately 5-foot-8, 155 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, and a noticeable neck tattoo.

It is the second escape from the jail in recent weeks. On April 22, four inmates escaped, the last of which was captured in early May. Two of the four escapees died while on the lam, one in a standoff with police.

Before the escape, Spring had been in the facility since Nov. 2022 and was being held on probation and parole violations, burglary and holds with other agencies.

Jones said no reports of stolen vehicles have been reported.

Jones said that while a new jail is being built, the county will have to spend more money to maintain the existing facility to avoid such breakouts.

Anyone with information to contact the HCSO at 601-352-1521 or your local law enforcement agency.

