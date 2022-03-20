Law enforcement: Five arrested in connection with December 2020 shooting of Montavis Jones

Law enforcement have arrested five people in connection with the 2020 death of Montavis Jones at a Murfreesboro apartment complex.

The year-long investigation revealed five people involved lured Jones to the 200 block of N. Rutherford Blvd. under the pretense of selling marijuana then ambushed him. Crime scene technicians recovered bullet casing from five different firearms.

The investigation is ongoing.

Maceo Boyd, Paul Turner and Tevin Campbell, all age 21, are charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, attempted especially aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit especially aggravated robbery.

Federal agents on Wednesday arrested Turner and Boyd the following day. Both are in custody at the Shelby County Jail. Campbell is in a Georgia correctional facility on a probation violation.

Martavius Guy, 20, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit especially aggravated robbery. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested him on Tuesday. He is in the Montgomery County Jail on drug charges.

A fifth person was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

