Law enforcement to focus on reducing crash-causing behaviors on I-75, U.S. 35 today

Oct. 27—Multiple law enforcement agencies are participating in a service initiative today aimed at reducing crash-causing behaviors on I-75 and U.S. 35 today.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Trotwood Police Department are focusing on reckless driving, impaired driving and speeding during the initiative.

It's scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

Earlier this month the OSHP, Dayton police and sheriff's office participated in a similar enforcement initiative on state Route 48 over four days.

Law enforcement officers made 107 total stops, with 37 related to speeding, according to OSHP. There were six OVI arrests, five felony arrests and one drug arrest.