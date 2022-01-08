Law enforcement has found juveniles they believe threatened shooting at Iroquois school

Charges might be coming against juveniles who threatened a shooting at Iroquois Junior-Senior High School in Lawrence Park on Monday afternoon.

District Superintendent Shane Murray said Friday that law enforcement authorities have identified juveniles that they believe were involved in the threat. Their investigation is continuing.

The school was locked down after the threat was received Monday. Police were in the building until students were dismissed.

Law enforcement officials later determined that the threat was not credible, district officials said in a post on the district website Monday.

Police tape blocks the entrances to Iroquois Junior-Senior High School in this 2015 file photo, following a bomb threat. A shooting was threatened at the school Monday.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Iroquois School District bomb threats: Authorities say juveniles may be charged