Law enforcement from Gastonia, Cleveland County involved in federal drug arrests

Four Gaston County residents, and one from Maiden and another from York, South Carolina, will serve lengthy federal prison terms related to convictions for trafficking drugs in Mecklenburg and Gaston counties.

Prison terms handed down by U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney ranged from seven years to 25 years.

The federal prosecutions are the result of investigations conducted by the Western District’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which focuses on disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking networks operating in Western North Carolina.

The charges the defendants were convicted of and the sentences they received are as follows:

Dietrich O’Brian Sarratt, 37, of Gastonia, pleaded guilty on May 19, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and was sentenced on Tuesday to 300 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Daniel William Brock IV, 35, of York, South Carolina, pleaded guilty on May 6, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced on Tuesday to 228 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Dakota Reese Davis, 34, of Maiden, pleaded guilty on April 21, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced on Tuesday to 144 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Christopher Dewayne Jenkins, 31, of Gastonia, pleaded guilty on April 7, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced today to 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Chad Richard Tate, 51, of Cherryville, pleaded guilty on Jan. 26, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Story continues

Mildred Marie Johnson Colon, 33, of Dallas, pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, 2020, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced on Tuesday to 78 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Since 2019, these investigations have led to the federal prosecution of more than 60 individuals for drug trafficking, and law enforcement have seized more than 87 kilograms of narcotics, including over 24 kilograms of fentanyl, 66 firearms, more than $385,000 in cash, and over $800,000 in other property.

The task force identifies, disrupts, and dismantles criminal organizations using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach

In making Tuesday’s announcement, the U.S. Attorney's Office commended the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the Huntersville Police Department, and the Gastonia Police Department for their investigative efforts.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia, Cleveland County law enforcement praised for drug arrests