Law enforcement gather to emphasis on school safety, calling Crime Stoppers

A motto that Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno often touts, "see something, say something, make the call," is key to preventing school shootings, law enforcement officials throughout Florida are emphasizing this week..

A two-day Summer Conference for the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers seminar kicked off Tuesday in Estero, and drew dozens from people to focusing on anonymous reporting best board practices and working with law enforcement and the media to solve cases, particularly cold cases. Crime Stoppers covers 61 of Florida's 67 counties.

Trish Routte, manager for Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, said the conference takes place annually and allows local programs to share ideas.

"The timing of this meeting is such following the school shootings in Texas," Routte said. "We refocused the purpose of this meeting to really put an emphasis on the collection of anonymous tips from the public, students and teachers, making sure that law enforcement is getting that information quickly."

Marceno and State Attorney Amira Fox addressed the keynote speech.

Safety pledge: After Texas shooting, Lee County sheriff pledges: Your children will be safe; SWFL schools ramp up protections

Fake bomb threat: Cape Coral woman arrested after threatening to attend high school graduation with fake bomb

Marceno said it's his priority to educate county residents and statewide law enforcement on the importance of school safety, among other topics.

"There are so many cases that we work that are so difficult," Marceno told The News-Press. "Sometimes we get to a point in a case where we don't have anywhere to go."

Without suspects or victims, Marceno says it takes a village to bring those suspects to justice.

Crime Stoppers help crack cases wide open

"Crime Stoppers have made the difference in some really big cases," State Attorney Amira Fox told The News-Press. "They've been able to crack the case wide open, and then with the great work of our Assistant State Attorneys and our juries in this town, we've been able to take and convict some very violent people ... And put them away for the rest of their lives."

Story continues

She added it all started with Crime Stoppers.

"To have it here, where we do have the lowest crime rate of anywhere in Florida, I think sends a real message out to our jurisdiction and our counties and the rest of the state," Fox said. "When you work together and put your heads together, and everybody does work as a team ... It makes a gigantic difference."

Marceno added that "sometimes the real heroes are behind the scenes."

"No one gets to really see who's answering that phone, taking that call and putting that critical information together to give to us," Marceno said.

Routtesaid the goal is to have a communication system in place that would identify potential troubled students.

"We just need to really make sure that for the following school year we're doing everything absolutely that we can to make sure that students, parents and teachers know how they can report that information," Routte said.

She says a strong relationship with law enforcement is key.

"As soon as that tip comes in, whether it's 3 p.m. or 2 a.m., that it's going to have immediate attention," she said.

Routte said if a tip comes in during the night, it's taken care of before school starts the following day.

She added that all but six counties statewide are part of Crime Stoppers.

"We can see what's working in other counties and we can all learn from each other," Routte said.

Tip lines help callers remain anonymous

She says their goal is to help students recognize and use their reporting tools.

"We know that students have information," Routte said. "They're hearing things, they're seeing things ... Sometimes they may be hesitant to talk to an adult about it, so we want them to know that with Crime Stoppers they're always going to be anonymous."

Routte said that by using their tip lines, students will remain anonymous, avoid testifying in court and be eligible for cash rewards if the information they provide leads to an arrest.

Others present at Tuesday's keynote speech hailed from the Treasure Coast, Palm Beach and Broward counties and from Pensacola to the Keys.

"A lot of important stuff comes out and you get the chance to find out what other Crime Stoppers across Florida are doing," said Russ Marcham, coordinator for Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers. The region cover, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties.

Have a concern? Report it

Marcham said people can take other venues beside Crime Stoppers to report anonymously.

"People see something on social media, especially if it's a video," said Rick Vidiri, executive director for Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers. "And then they recognize that person or they have information about it, and they send us the tip."

Marcham said often people get them confused with law enforcement. He and Vidiri are retired law enforcement officers.

"The best that we can do is just promote us so that kids, teens, adults ... Know that we're a resource to be able to report stuff," Marcham said.

Last March, a teenage girl was arrested in Port St. Lucie, on Florida's Treasure Coast, after an investigation of a “kill list” involving eight names on her phone.

Similarly, Palm Beach County is taking steps to encourage the community to report concerns.

"I think the attention needs to focus with the school shootings and mass murders that are going on, the focus needs to change from just the public being aware to the school boards being willing to work with Crime Stoppers," said Sherri Cole, president at Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County and an active probation and parole officer for the state.

Getting school boards involved in Crime Stoppers important step

However, she fears some boards won't welcome an alliance.

"They don't want the public to know how much is out there," she said.

Cole said they've received many tips in Palm Beach County over the past 12 months, and added that many of those have fallen through the cracks.

"We've notified locals, and it's resulted in either a Baker Act or a school suspension," Cole said.

When the Baker Act is applied, those affected are referred to a specialist for mental health treatment for up to 72 hours.

"I think that if the school boards become much more involved in Crime Stoppers, I think we'll be much more effective," Cole said. "People see it on the news and say, 'Oh my gosh, this happened in Texas.' It wasn't that long ago that it happened in Parkland."

Cole added that nothing has changed over the past few years for her coverage area.

"Has the school board become more close working with Crime Stoppers since Parkland? Absolutely not," Cole said.

However, Cole says she still has hope going into this year's conference.

"It means to me that the public is going to become more aware ... It means to me that we're going to be educating the public," Cole said.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Law enforcement gather to discuss school safety, anonymous reporting