Law enforcement gunfire that killed armed driver in Fairbanks also wounded passenger and trooper, updated account says

Jun. 24—A woman and an Alaska State Trooper wounded by gunfire during a fatal officer-involved shooting Monday in Fairbanks were shot by law enforcement, troopers said Thursday in an updated account.

The Anchorage man killed during the incident did not fire his weapon, troopers said.

Amos Lane, 57, led troopers and Fairbanks police officers on a chase Monday morning that ended near Cushman Street and 23rd Avenue, troopers said earlier this week.

Lane pointed a handgun at a woman inside his vehicle, they said.

"The driver failed to follow the commands of law enforcement officers on the scene, and due to his actions, multiple law enforcement officers from the Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks Police Department fired their duty weapons at the driver, fatally wounding him," a prior statement said.

Lane did not fire his weapon, but three troopers and two Fairbanks officers shot at him, authorities said in Thursday's update.

While shooting at Lane, officers also shot and wounded the woman and a fellow trooper, according to the statement.

Additional details were not immediately available Thursday.

Both the trooper and woman were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and the trooper was released the same day, officials said.

Troopers had initially tried to stop Lane on Monday because they recognized his vehicle from the day before, when he fled law enforcement who were trying to pull him over for erratic driving, they said. That pursuit ended when conditions became unsafe.

The five officers who fired at Lane were placed on a temporary administrative leave after the shooting, and troopers publicly identified them Thursday.

The troopers who fired were Alex Valdez, Cody Kasper and Joshua Schoeffel. The Fairbanks police officers were identified as Dennis Benn and Lane Bonham.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, and the Office of Special Prosecutions will conduct an independent review when it is closed. — [Want to be the first to know about breaking news in Alaska? Sign up for our Breaking News email alerts.]