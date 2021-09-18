Law enforcement on high alert at the Capitol for rally over Jan. 6; attendance light

A muscular police presence met scant protesters who headed to Capitol Hill on Saturday to support suspects in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress.

The U.S. Capitol Police, who promised a robust security plan after incurring blame for the harrowing January assault, shared an image on social media showing a sea of camouflage-clad officers.

“Teamwork,” the department wrote on Twitter.

Images and video on social media appeared to show a relatively light crowd of protesters.

Ahead of the rally, a tall black chain-link security fence was set up outside the Capitol. Congressional lawmakers and staffers were asked to stay away from the area. And authorities helped put together a 25-agency-strong plan to protect the symbol of democracy, according to the police.

The National Guard was made available if needed, the Capitol Police said.

The Saturday protest, called the “Justice for J6″ rally, was organized by Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign operative. He acquired a permit for a 700-person demonstration, according to authorities.

It was scheduled to last until 1:15 p.m., said a guidance published by Look Ahead America, Braynard’s organization.

In a video published with the guidance, Braynard asked participants to respect police officers during the rally.

“Be kind to them,” he said. “Be respectful. And if they ask you to do something, please do so.”

Eric Ward, the executive director of Western States Center, a progressive organization in Portland, Oregon, that monitors extremism, said Friday that his group didn’t believe more than 500 people would show up for the demonstration.

“We just haven’t seen significant mobilization,” Ward said.