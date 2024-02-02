Law enforcement hopes to keep downward trend of deadly crashes in Greene Co.

Greene County is seeing fewer deadly crashes happening in the area, and law enforcement would like to see that trend continue.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post said in 2023 they had five people die in five crashes — ten fewer deadly crashes happening on Greene County roadways than the year prior.

OSP Xenia Post Commander Robert Hildebrant said they hope those numbers continue to drop.

State troopers noticed speeding, traveling left of center, and having aggressive driving behaviors in non-passing zones contribute to dangerous crashes.

Hildebrant said he thinks the new distracted driving law is helping with the decline of deadly crashes because drivers are more mindful about paying attention.

“We’re going to do what we can to keep the trend in the direction that it’s going because ultimately our goal is to not have anybody die on our roadways,” he said.

