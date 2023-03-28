Law enforcement identifies man found dead in rural Grand Forks

Mar. 27—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department has identified a man found dead on Saturday, March 25, in rural Grand Forks, as the man involved in a pursuit the previous day.

According to an updated press release from the GFPD, 30-year-old Tyler James Richard Smith of Selkirk, Manitoba, Canada, was found dead in a field near the Grand Forks International Airport after a several hours long search.

Involved in the search were the GFPD, UND Police Department, Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office and members of the Grand Forks Airport Fire.

Members of Smith's family reported him missing on Friday evening, March 24.

Law enforcement had interacted with Smith much earlier that day when, at 1:48 a.m. Friday, they observed a white Chevrolet Silverado with a man behind the wheel who "appeared to be passed out," according to the press release.

An officer made contact and the man fled in his vehicle. A pursuit was initiated, but was terminated because of "safety concerns and high speeds exhibited by the subject," according to the press release.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the GFPD assisted UND police officers for a "suspicious vehicle" that was stuck in the snow in a field by the UND James Ray hangar, the release said.

The vehicle was unoccupied and determined to be the same one from the earlier pursuit.

The investigation is ongoing and developing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have other information is encouraged to contact the GFPD at 701-787-8000. Tips can also be submitted on the GFPD's Facebook page, website or on the Tip411 app.