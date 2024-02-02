Law enforcement identifies woman killed in crash north of Minnewaukan

Feb. 1—BENSON COUNTY — The North Dakota Highway Patrol released the identity of the 67-year-old woman from Maddock who was

killed in a Tuesday, Jan. 30, crash

approximately three miles north of Minnewaukan.

Janice Elder was traveling westbound on N.D. Highway 19 and, disregarding a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281, was struck by a semi truck. Elder's vehicle entered the west ditch and came to rest on its right side. She died as a result of the crash.

The semi, driven by 46-year-old Mitchell Weed from Minnewaukan, entered the east ditch, the updated release said. Weed suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.