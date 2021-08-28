Law enforcement investigates possible human bones found in Beltrami County

Aug. 28—PENNINGTON, Minn. — A utility crew reported to law enforcement on Tuesday that they had unearthed what they believed were human bones near Pennington, according to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

The dispatch center received the report at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Aug. 24 from the utility crew. Pennington is located about 30 miles east of Bemidji in Brook Lake Township.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Leech Lake Tribal Preservation Office and Heritage Sites Program responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information is available at this time, the release said.