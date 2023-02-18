Law enforcement investigating claims against Savanna teacher

Feb. 17—SAVANNA, Okla. — Law enforcement officials confirmed an ongoing investigation into allegations of a Pittsburg County teacher having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Savanna Police Chief Matt Hines confirmed to the News-Capital his agency was looking into allegations made against a teacher at Savanna Public Schools.

"We are investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher," Hines said.

Hines said only one teacher is a target of the probe at SPS. The name of the teacher was not released due to the ongoing investigation.

Court and jail records show no warrants or arrests had been issued in connection to the investigation as of Friday, Feb. 17.

SPS Superintendent Richard Peckio did not return phone calls or emails from the News-Capital seeking comment on Thursday or Friday by press time.

News-Capital calls to the Savanna school office on Thursday and Friday went unanswered. SPS' website shows the district was closed Friday.

The police chief said the investigation of the teacher began Feb. 6 after the allegations were reported to law enforcement.

"We were notified by different individuals that wished to remain anonymous," Hines said.

Hines said his department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and two agents have been assigned to the case. Brook Arbeitman, public information officer for OSBI, confirmed the agency's involvement.

"The OSBI is providing an investigative service to the Savanna Police Department," Arbeitman said in an emailed statement.

Hines said anyone with information that can assist in the investigation or would like to come forward with information can contact his department or the OSBI.

"If they don't want to visit with us, we can make sure they get the proper contact with OSBI where they can visit with them," Hines said.

Randy Sachs, director of public relations for the Choctaw Nation, said tribal investigators are aware of the situation in Savanna and are ready to give additional help if it turns out a tribal member is involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Savanna Police Department at 918-548-3332 or the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.