Law enforcement investigating crime scene in southwest Towner County

Aug. 30—TOWNER COUNTY — Authorities from northeast North Dakota and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are actively investigating a crime scene in the southwestern part of the county, according to a Facebook post from the Towner County Sheriff's Office.

The message was posted around 8:35 p.m. Monday, but few other details were released as of 10:50 p.m.

The sheriff's office said there is no known risk to public safety and that "additional information regarding the investigation will be available in the future."