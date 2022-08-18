Law enforcement investigating a 'crime scene' near Buffalo Ridge

About a dozen law enforcement vehicles are out near Buffalo Ridge, in a field off Highway 38, investigating some sort of incident.

Officials from the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office are on scene have yet to disclose what the incident is, but an Argus Leader reporter observed first responders removing something wrapped in a white sheet from a camper in the field, where much of the activity is centered.

Cpt. Josh Phillips, with the sheriff’s office, said this is currently being treated as a "crime scene," but would not comment any further, including releasing details of what may have been in the white sheet and removed via stretcher to the back of an ambulance.

Phillips said hopefully the department would be able to share more at tomorrow’s daily police briefing with media at 10:30 a.m. He said he doesn’t believe the public is in danger but, if anyone has any information from this area to share it with authorities.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

