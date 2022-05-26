Law enforcement investigating death of New London man

May 26—NEW LONDON

— The death of a New London man is being investigated by law enforcement, who said it may have been caused by an overdose of an illegal controlled substance.

Ryan Aalderks, 31, was found unconscious in his vehicle around 12:26 a.m. Wednesday by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office deputies near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and Kandiyohi County Road 40, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

Aalderks was first transported to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, then to CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital, where he later died. His body has been taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey.

The case remains under investigation, the release said.

Assisting at the scene were the Sheriff's Office, New London Ambulance Service, Lakes Area Rural Responders and CentraCare Ambulance.